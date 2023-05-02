Buckle Up, There's A New Texas Icon in Town

Jack Mason continues to build their watch legacy with exciting 2023 releases

By Gear Patrol Studios
man sitting down wearing jack mason hydro timer watch
Jack Mason

Jack Mason’s first launch of 2023 is about to make a splash. The new Hydrotimer 300 is a dive watch that co-founder and designer Peter Cho says is meant to provide a better quality of “watch life” to its users. As the name suggests, the new release is rated to 300M, but what really makes the Hydrotimer stand out is its scratch-resistant coating up to 1200HV and Miyota automatic movement. To keep things true to its American-made values, the team has refined the movement in-house to +/- five seconds. Similarly, over-arching American assembly keeps this (and every Jack Mason) watch close to its Texas roots. This good-looking, high-performing watch is only the first of many brand-defining timepieces Jack Mason has planned this year, and it’s safe to say we’re excited to see more.

Price: $889

LEARN MORE

