Jack Mason\u2019s first launch of 2023 is about to make a splash. The new Hydrotimer 300 is a dive watch that co-founder and designer Peter Cho says is meant to provide a better quality of \u201cwatch life\u201d to its users. As the name suggests, the new release is rated to 300M, but what really makes the Hydrotimer stand out is its scratch-resistant coating up to 1200HV and Miyota automatic movement. To keep things true to its American-made values, the team has refined the movement in-house to +/- five seconds. Similarly, over-arching American assembly keeps this (and every Jack Mason) watch close to its Texas roots. This good-looking, high-performing watch is only the first of many brand-defining timepieces Jack Mason has planned this year, and it\u2019s safe to say we\u2019re excited to see more. Price: $889 LEARN MORE