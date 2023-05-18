Meet the Roark x Ciele Athletics Trail Running Capsule

Tackle every trail, road and race in this sporty new collection

By Gear Patrol Studios
two men running through forest wearing roark shirts
Roark

Roark recently teamed up with Ciele Athletics to produce a great summer-ready trail running kit. The kit includes two technical running shorts, a breathable running tee, soft-brim running cap and a bucket hat.

Each style is made with lightweight performance stretch materials designed to keep you comfortable on the trail. Plus, thanks to moisture-wicking, antimicrobial fabrics, fans can count on these pieces to stay cool and dry faster (in fact the DriRelease Shirt dries four times faster than standard cotton) on any run.

Meanwhile, the pliable, packable hats offer daytime UPF protection (+40 – +50), plus reflective detailing for nighttime visibility. Tested in the dense, humid jungles of Tahiti, this is the summer running gear you’ve been waiting for.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Sponsored
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: Five Products Worth Studying Up On
Today in Gear: The Day's Best Product News
Today in Gear: Your Daily Product Digest
Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Today in Gear: Your Gear World Briefing
Today in Gear: Your Product Drop Radar
Today in Gear: The Day's Best Product News