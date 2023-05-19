Score Great Savings on a Renewed Samsung Galaxy S21 Today

Samsung’s Certified Re-Newed program is the smartest way to save

By Gear Patrol Studios
samsung phones
Samsung

As part of its eco-conscious efforts, Samsung has doubled down on not only making the best smartphones but refurbishing them to extend their usable lifetimes. Users can now save up to 30 percent on the premium Samsung Galaxy S21 by shopping the Certified Re-Newed program. Every device offered within the program must pass a more than 100-point inspection to ensure its released at like-new quality. On top of that, devices are also backed by a one-year warranty and given a new battery, new unique identifiers (IMEI) and all the latest software. Existing customers who wish to trade in their previous Galaxy products can also access greater savings thanks to the trade-in program. So if you’re looking to make the leap, shop Samsung Re-Newed to bring home a (like new) Galaxy S21 today.

Price: $619

SHOP NOW

