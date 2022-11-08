Today in Gear: Tomorrow’s Go-To Products Today

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
This past June, the 100th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb was battered by stormy weather. Undeterred, one team ran a nearly stock 2022 911 Turbo S street car with Pikes Peak legend David Donner at the wheel. The #000 Porsche managed an upset win (video here) in the Exhibition Division and second overall with a time of 10:34.053, but their goal was to break the production car record of 10:18.488. Donner and crew had a second shot in late September during an officially sanctioned race event – this time with dry roads. The #000 911 Turbo S, running a 100 percent stock suspension, brakes, transmission, driveline, aerodynamics and wheels, and only "ECU tuning and exhaust changes allowed at the PPIHC to account for the high altitude" absolutely demolished Donner's June time and the record and, somewhat unbelievably, cracked the 10-minute mark by a lot with a time of 9:53.541.
Today we’re taking a look at a seasonal spirit, a new ski collection and an innovative dive watch. This is Today in Gear.
With its newest mountain biking jacket, the Defend 3-Layer Water Jacket ($275), Fox Racing has managed to further innovate on its consistently competitive technical outerwear. The jacket was designed to keep riders dry even in the most demanding conditions. Equipped with fully-tapered seams, waterproof zippers and an added DWR coating, the jacket easily repels water, dirt and debris. Meanwhile, Cordura was strategically placed across the jacket in high-wear zones to ensure extra durability on the trail. Designed for every twist and turn, the mountain biking jacket features a hood that fits easily under most helmets and waterproof underarm vents that can be unzipped to help you cool down. So don’t let storm clouds dampen your days.
As the weather cools and menus change, spiced spirits will find their way back to the front of your liquor cabinet. Right on time, Halftone Spirits has prepared its new seasonal Wavelength Noir gin to expedite your cocktail prep. It's distilled with elderberry, smoked black tea and cinnamon over a bed of juniper, coriander and orange peel and then aged on cacao nibs to ensure the resulting spirit boasts a balance of chocolate, smoke and lush fruit flavors. Halftone suggests serving the spirit with coffee liqueur, cold brew and a dash of simple syrup (specifically pumpkin spice vanilla simple syrup if you have it on hand) to produce a wintery take on the classic espresso martini.
Weston, Smartwool and Natives Outdoors have teamed up with Navajo artist Vernan Kee to produce a new collection of socks, skis and snowboards. Kee drew inspiration from the feathers of the Red-tailed Hawk, a creature respected for its speed and precision. Historically, the bird’s feathers were used in Navajo ceremonies and tied to arrows. Now, they’ve inspired splitboards, snowboards, socks and, most recently, the Skyline Carbon Skis ($799). Built for all-mountain touring across steeps and variable conditions, the design combines a 95mm ski with Weston’s traditional Freeride camber-dominant ski profile, resulting in a lightweight ski built for floating over powder.
Houdini's Unisex Sleepwalker ($150) and Unisex Puffy Square ($180) are lightweight, stowable, water-repellant and highly wind resistant. The wraparound Puffy Square comes in one size with an adjustable hip closure that makes it easy to customize the fit to your silhouette. The Sleepwalker comes in multiple sizes with a shortened hem in the front for added moveability. Both trending styles will save the day on any ski trip: layer the Puffy Square over your favorite insulated leggings for extra windproofing, or pop the Sleepwalker on over waterproof snow pants before hitting the slope.
The new Artya Depth Gauge (~$7,981) will be available in an extremely limited run, with only nine pieces per colorway (and only three colorways) initially dropping. Across the dial, a series of semi-circular colored arches act as a depth gauge. Above the surface, each color clearly corresponds to a numbered depth. As you dive underwater, the colors fade, tracking your depth by revealing only the colors (and depths) that remain. Boasting a 316L stainless steel case with a unique wave bezel, a 42-hour power reserve and 300m water resistance, this watch will go fast.