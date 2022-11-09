Today in Gear: Your Product Drop Radar

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Palmer Luckey, the defense contractor and founder of Oculus, has built a VR headset designed to kill the wearer should they die in a game. Luckey initially explained that the device was created in tribute to "NerveGear," a fictional ‘killer headset’ worn in the popular VR-centered manga series Sword Art Online. Luckey’s device is designed to release "explosive charge modules" that will literally blow up the user’s head. He explains that these charges are tied to "a narrow-band photo sensor that can detect when the screen flashes red at a specific frequency." Consequently, "when an appropriate game-over screen is displayed, the charges fire, instantly destroying the brain of the user." So far, Luckey is yet to try the headset on, claiming it’s still "too volatile."
Quip is making it easier and far more pleasant to take care of your teeth and gums with its Rechargeable Cordless Water Flosser. The device offers two pressure modes and two water flow options so you can adjust your daily routine to your own needs. To make things even easier, the Water Flosser is also equipped with a 360º rotating magnetic tip, so you can easily reach every nook and cranny. And if you're worried about making a mess, rest assured that an extra-wide top-fill reservoir lid makes filling and cleaning a breeze. Cordless, clutter-free and rechargeable, the Flosser’s battery can last up to eight weeks on one charge. Sign up for a refill plan to stay stocked on fresh floss tips (with new shipments automatically delivered every three months), or purchase the tips for just $5 at any time.
CAKE, the Stockholm-based electric motorcycle startup, has just debuted the Bukk ($14,970): its new high-performance, two-wheeled off-roader. The new model is only the brand’s second flagship bike and arrives with four ride modes and three braking modes. Weighing in at 187 pounds and boasting "309.77ft-lbs of instantaneous torque," the bike has secured a "category-leading power-to-weight ratio." Its 16-kW drivetrain can hit speeds over 60 mph, while its battery allows for up to three hours of ride time on a single charge. You can pre-order the 2023 CAKE Bukk today by putting down a $1,000 deposit – hurry to reserve one of only 50 limited edition Launch Edition Bukk models.
This week, Snow Peak continued its annual Festival celebration with five new product drops, including three stainless steel camp kitchen tools and two "rare blue speckled titanium pieces." While every piece will make a great addition to your camp kit, the standout here was the brand’s Blue Speckled Titanium Chopsticks ($40). Weighing in at less than one ounce, the lightweight chopsticks are a great hack for backpacking but will also impress dinner guests back at your home base.
Made with shatter-resistant plastic, the bottle features a "clip or carry" cap and an easy drinking spout. Available in four colors and two sizes, the 34-ounce Yonder Water Bottle ($28) weighs just shy of 11 ounces. It’s made with BPA-free material, and Yeti emphasizes its "100 percent leakproof Yonder Cap." Dishwasher safe, each Yonder Water Bottle also weighs about 50 percent less than the brand’s popular Rambler Bottles, though they forgo the insulation offered by the Ramblers.
The brand’s new Nappa Leather Duffle Bag ($200) comes in black and dark brown and is made with 100 percent full-grain Nappa leather. It’s lined with 100 percent cotton canvas and features protective metal feet. Equipped with a series of interior pockets and exterior slip pockets, the bag is designed to easily fit three to six outfits. High quality, affordable and a feast for the eyes, the new leather duffel is a travel bag you can truly rely on – at a steep discount compared to equal bags from high-end brands.