Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases

Google has partnered with French automobile manufacturer Renault to create a new Software Defined Vehicle. While it’s unclear what the car will actually look like, part of what makes this partnership a logical next step is that Renaults’ vehicles already rely on an Android operating system and Google’s cloud technology. As the project progresses, Renault will rely on Google to develop a series of new onboard and offboard apps and continue to optimize and implement updates. Google’s CEO Sundhar Pichai explained that the collaboration has already “improved comfort, safety and connectivity on the road,” adding that the partnership “will help accelerate Renault Group's digital transformation by bringing together our expertise in the cloud, AI, and Android to provide for a secure, highly-personalized experience that meets customers' evolving expectations.”
Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Though it may seem out of left field, RIMOWA’s new Poker Attaché ($4,625) is a logical addition to the brand’s lineup. The case receives the brand’s signature, anodized aluminum treatment on the outside and is lined with black suede microfiber and foam on the inside. It comes with 350 poker chips, six anodized aluminum dice, one anodized aluminum dealer chip, a plush velvet poker mat and two packs of casino-quality cards. Between games, IRL gamers can easily keep their high-stakes set secure, thanks to the case’s integrated combination lock.
Barebones’ Kuksa Cup ($15) is crafted from acacia wood and equipped to hold four ounces of liquid. As the name implies, the small cup was inspired by indigenous Nordic kuksa designs, which prioritize an ergonomic notched handle to provide a satisfying grip. The handle also features a small attachment point to loop in a leather cord for easy (if not overtly traditional) transport, making the lightweight cup a great option for backcountry travel. Each one-off cup features its own unique design thanks to its stunning acacia wood material and can be used for hot or cold drinks.
The Nue Co. is known for creating mood-boosting and -stabilizing scents. The company’s Functional Fragrances address issues like stress, energy and basic concerns like Vitamin D deficiency, and now, its Magnesium Ease ($38) can help calm sore muscles. Made with a mix of magnesium chloride, lavender oil and arnica oil, the topical spray can be applied post-workout (and right before bed) as you massage your aching muscles. Designed to ease tension and reduce lactic acid build-up, this spray is a great way to soothe away the day’s aches and pains.
Bachan’s is best known for its classic Japanese Barbecue Sauce. Nevertheless, the team has been busy cooking up several new flavors and now boasts a gluten-free version as well as a Yuzu Japanese Barbecue Sauce and tasty Hot and Spicy formula. On top of that, the team has decided to release the full collection as a gift set just in time for the holidays. Bring home the Family of Sauces Gift Pack ($45) to try the full suite of "umami-filled, teriyaki-ish" sauces today. They’re a great excuse to mix up your usual barbecue spread and are sure to impress at any gift exchange.
Berkel’s Home Line 200 Meat Slicer ($579) is a gift that is sure to blow anyone out of the water. While it’s a true, electric meat slicer – built with all the perks you’d expect – the device is still compact enough for home-use and designed to be shown off. Equipped with an inclined food plate for easy slicing, a chromed steel blade and professional control panel, this machine will give you an excuse to bring home a whole ham, or any other honkin’ hunk of meat. The food-grade aluminum blade guard and high visibility LED on/off switches keep this slicer safe, while its dishwasher-safe foldable food plate makes cleanup a breeze.