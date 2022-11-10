Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases

Google has partnered with French automobile manufacturer Renault to create a new Software Defined Vehicle. While it’s unclear what the car will actually look like, part of what makes this partnership a logical next step is that Renaults’ vehicles already rely on an Android operating system and Google’s cloud technology. As the project progresses, Renault will rely on Google to develop a series of new onboard and offboard apps and continue to optimize and implement updates. Google’s CEO Sundhar Pichai explained that the collaboration has already “improved comfort, safety and connectivity on the road,” adding that the partnership “will help accelerate Renault Group's digital transformation by bringing together our expertise in the cloud, AI, and Android to provide for a secure, highly-personalized experience that meets customers' evolving expectations.”



Today we’re taking a look at a new poker attaché, hot sauce gift pack and a chic steamer. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.