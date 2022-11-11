Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of Twitter has rendered massive corporate layoffs and attrition – and completely unmitigated confusion for its user base. After announcing a new $8 subscription-based verification process with seemingly zero actual identity verification infrastructure, mayhem ensued as random users began successfully impersonating prominent creators/politicians/celebrities and trolling global brands. As of this morning, the verification function is suspended – with no official word from Twitter (no surprise, since "Twitter no longer has a communications department"). There's no telling exactly what is in store for the platform and its users, but all are guaranteed to be in for a bumpy, and possibly very short, ride.
Today we’re taking a look at a ca n’t-miss video game release, a new take on productivity tracking and the ultimate luxury rice cooker. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Many of the most anticipated game releases of 2022 ended up pushed back to 2023 or later, but this week we saw the release of a strong Game of the Year contender: God of War Ragnarök ($70), the latest installment in the hugely popular series. Early reviews remind us to follow up a game as successful as the original God of War, Sony didn’t need to reinvent the wheel for the second iteration; thankfully, the game keeps all the best features of the first with new maps, upgrades and an excellent new storyline loosely based on Norse mythology.
BALMUDA is known for making beautiful and functional kitchen appliances. Its newest release proves that beautifully designed products often come in small, simple packages. The Gohan Rice Cooker ($399 USD) has 4 distinct modes to allow home chefs to elevate every dish, including crunchy rice, rice porridge, white rice and brown rice. While the appliance is currently only available in Japan, we’ll be the first to order when it's available in the U.S.
The newest iteration Polar's smartwatch, the Ignite 3, introduces new and intriguing features, including SleepWise, which not only tracks your sleep cycles but claims to be able to predict what hours during the day you'll be most productive and/or least alert. This feature could be a huge benefit to individuals looking to further optimize their waking hours and sets Polar apart.
Just in time for the holiday season, Ember has teamed up with (Red) to support global health programs with three percent of every Ember (Red) ($130+) purchase price donated to the cause. We love the Ember Mug and recommend it for coffee lovers: just set your preferred drinking temperature, and Ember ensures your morning (or whenever) cup of coffee is tailored to your taste – no matter how long it takes you to drink. While purchases of (Red) edition Ember mugs give back, the fun new colorway is reason enough to pick one up and makes a stellar gift.
Brooklinen has teamed up with the O.G. of quality, heritage wool blankets, Pendleton, to create the Brooklinen x Pendleton Paths Blanket ($389). As a more modern take on the patterns Pendleton is known for, Brooklinen highlights that the Paths Blanket makes an excellent year-round addition to any room. Clearly customers agree: the blanket is currently sold out. But we're hoping to see a restock or a second partnership soon.