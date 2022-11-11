Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of Twitter has rendered massive corporate layoffs and attrition – and completely unmitigated confusion for its user base. After announcing a new $8 subscription-based verification process with seemingly zero actual identity verification infrastructure, mayhem ensued as random users began successfully impersonating prominent creators/politicians/celebrities and trolling global brands. As of this morning, the verification function is suspended – with no official word from Twitter (no surprise, since "Twitter no longer has a communications department"). There's no telling exactly what is in store for the platform and its users, but all are guaranteed to be in for a bumpy, and possibly very short, ride.

