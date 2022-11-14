Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

For the first time in more than 32 years, The North Face has remastered some of its most famous outdoor pieces. The new line – called Icons RMST – maintains the "styles and intent" of original designs while upgrading the technology used to modern standards. One standout, the new RMST Futurelight Mountain Jacket ($450), will launch with new and improved fabrics, zippers, seams down and more. It and other RMST products will feature refined waterproof fabrics, reverse-coil zippers, lighter-weight textiles and 50/50 down.

