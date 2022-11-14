Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
For the first time in more than 32 years, The North Face has remastered some of its most famous outdoor pieces. The new line – called Icons RMST – maintains the "styles and intent" of original designs while upgrading the technology used to modern standards. One standout, the new RMST Futurelight Mountain Jacket ($450), will launch with new and improved fabrics, zippers, seams down and more. It and other RMST products will feature refined waterproof fabrics, reverse-coil zippers, lighter-weight textiles and 50/50 down.
Today we’re taking a look at a new electric scooter, anorak and motorcycle. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Brixton debuted its sleek new Crossfire Storr 500 adventure bike concept this week at EICMA. It's equipped with a "full suite of crash protection" and plenty of features to keep you locked in on the road, like hand guards, a tapered front navigation tower and a first aid kit mounted in the bike’s front fairing. Brixton further outfitted the bike with its own range of waterproof soft luggage as well as side-mounted panniers and a roll-top tail bag that snaps into the bike’s luggage rack. The bike is powered by a 50-horsepower, 486cc parallel-twin engine. It's believed there’s a "very real possibility that the Storr may eventually enter production," so stay tuned for details.
Arc’Teryx’s Sabre Anorak ($700) is a waterproof beast. It’s purpose-built for skiing and snowboarding and will quickly become the raincoat you reach for in every storm. Made with durable, breathable N80p-X 3L GORE-TEX fabric, the Sabre takes that already advanced material to the next level. A system of smart seams locks out moisture, and zippered panel vents easily open to cool down indoors or after a hard run. And to cap it off, a helmet-compatible adjustable StormHood allows for easy fit customization on the go.
In the Merrell Test Lab, things are heating up. The company’s experimental "product advancement incubator" is churning out advanced gear, shoppable now on the website under the 1TRL collection filter. Just one example of the new "new" is an upgraded version of Merrell's ubiquitous slip-on: the Men’s Winter Moc 3 1TRL ($105) is available in four different colorways and optimized for winter performance. The next-gen Mocs feature a sticky rubber outsole for added traction and a snug upper made with suede leather. And that's just the beginning – Merrell recently announced plans to drop an all-new Hydro Moc AT on the 1TRL site in the next few weeks.
Steaming is the new ironing, but while easier and less involved, it can still feel like a chore. What better way to expedite the task than with a modern, more energy-efficient version of the basic steam tool? Steamery’s new Cirrus 3 Iron Steamer ($180) can be held upright and used as a normal steamer or pressed down onto your clothing to really smooth out stubborn creases. The device also uses hot steam to reduce bad smells and kill bacteria. It’s lightweight and portable and designed to easily pack into a suitcase for smooth sailing.
Red Bull’s new "race-inspired" electric scooter, the RBS #01 ($6,000), features a body made from super-lightweight carbon fiber and a single-sided swingarm on both wheels. Its 50.4V battery provides a 37-mile range and total output of 750W. The scooter also boasts 80 NM torque and can reach a speed of about 28 miles per hour. Between the handles, fans will find a "fully integrated carbon fiber cockpit" where they can access an LCD display and thumb throttle. While priced for pros, the brand emphasizes that the scooter’s oversized deck and wheel package can allow a "very stable and approachable ride, even for rookies."