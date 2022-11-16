Today in Gear: Get These On Your Radar

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
The 2023 Toyota Prius is getting a streamlined makeover – and it looks really, really cool. The vehicle has evolved under the company’s "Hybrid Reborn" design philosophy and now employs a wider, lower stance with notably larger tires. The redesigned car also utilizes Toyota's "fifth-generation hybrid system and second-generation TNGA platform" to deliver "comfortable driving performance." Armed with a high-efficiency Dynamic Force Engine and lithium-ion batteries, the new model can accelerate faster (0-60 mph in 6.7 seconds) and achieve a higher maximum system output (as much as 164 kW) while maintaining the same fuel efficiency as the previous model. On top of that, the EV driving range is about 50 percent higher than the previous model, and the new Prius will come with a panoramic moonroof that can be fully opened.
Today we’re taking a look at a sustainable vest, an electric Vespa and a versatile knife. This is Today in Gear.
The Stargaze Luxury Recliner Camp Chair ($250) is designed for lushly lounging beneath a starry night sky (or snoozing after a demanding hike into camp). Clever engineering results in an intuitive, automatic recline mechanism: with a "simple shift in weight," the Luxury Recliner provides a perfect repose. Constructed from durable, breathable and water-resistant mesh fabric, the chair weighs in at just seven pounds thanks to a minimal aluminum frame, and it folds down in seconds to pack into its own padded carrying case. It’s even equipped with an adjustable headrest so you can wish on shooting stars without straining your neck.
The Preservation Vest ($195) by Askov Finlayson – "the world’s first climate-positive outerwear brand" – is made with a 100 percent recycled nylon shell and is filled with 100 percent recycled, featherless insulation. Four pockets and an adjustable elastic waistband keep the cold out. Available in three colors and every size from extra small to XXX large, this sustainable vest is built for everyone.
Designed with help from Bomber, the new Bomber for Bentley Carbon Helmet ($995) weighs in at just 1.3 pounds thanks to its ultra-lightweight carbon structure, which is supplemented by soft, durable eco-leather trim. Inside, hydrophilic moisture-wicking 2dry technology will keep you from getting too sweaty, while antimicrobial padding protects against bacteria. Designed for wear in snow sports, the helmet’s integrated visor can shield the wearer’s vision from wind and snow without fogging.
The Ignik Backside Heated Pad XL ($100) is a portable, foldable coziness source made to nestle between your back and a camping chair. Covered by a 100 percent recycled shell, the foam pad produces up to 20W of heat and features handheld controls, allowing easy heat level adjustments. It'll automatically shut off after 90 minutes of use (to conserve power) and can be charged back up via a USB-C plug.
The Razorbone ($50) from Outdoor Edge was designed with a smart replaceable blade system. Each folding knife comes with three different blade styles and six blades in total. These include three 3.5-inch drop-point blades, two five-inch boning/filet blades and one gutting blade. By quickly switching out the blades, fans can find everything they need to dress, debone and process game. Each blade is made with Japanese 420J2 stainless steel and can swap into the ergonomic handle with the push of a button.