Today in Gear: The Day’s Best Product News

Meta has announced plans to celebrate The Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th anniversary with a VR concert centered around him. Called "Sky’s the Limit," the VR concert experience is set for December 16. Fans will get to hear – and watch – Biggie perform his classic hits. Meta will also take fans through a "narrative journey" set in a virtually-recreated ‘90s Brooklyn featuring writer and music journalist Touré providing the speaking voice for Biggie. Watch the official 13-second "concert" teaser here. To watch the entire performance you'll need to secure the Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro VR headsets.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
The Haven Sectional by Neighbor is built to maximize comfort, style and longevity. Crafted from teak in a modular form factor, buyers can custom-configure their purchase to fit their space and style. Supportive foam cushions provide long-lasting comfort that won’t sag even when exposed to rain or spills; the quick-drying foam padding is upholstered with "life-proof" Sunbrella fabric. As easy to build as it is to own, the Haven Sectional – comprising four to eight total pieces, depending on configuration – is super easy to assemble and available in seven different colors. Best of all, between November 10 and 30, bring home the Haven Sectional – and everything else on Neighbor's site – for 15 percent off.
Inspired by the 1947 - 1953 Chevrolet 3100, Kindred’s newest EV model rounds out the company’s debut lineup. The Kindred 3100 ($159,000) is powered by a 294hp direct drive electric AC motor and 74 kWh battery that can provide up to 200 miles of operating range. Inside, the retro truck is packed with a suite of modern amenities like heated seats, a three-speaker audio system, a backup camera, touchscreen media center and a wireless phone-charging dock. The new release follows the brand’s earlier all-electric vehicles, the Kindred VW Bus, Kindred Bronco and Kindred Camaro.
Designed in Denmark and made with 100 percent pure natural wool, these are the European house shoes you’ve been waiting for. Ultra mod and super cozy, Glerups’ Rubber-Soled Slip-Ons ($135) are equipped to keep your feet warm in the cold and cool in warmer weather. They’re also designed to absorb moisture and protect against odor, and thanks to the strong rubber sole, you can slip them on to run to the mailbox; or to do an entire afternoon of errands. The brand now also boasts a long list of cozy boots and children’s styles that will impress everyone come gifting season (i.e. now).
The new Atmos/Aura AG LT Collection ($270 - $290) builds on the brand’s previous releases while loading a slew of functional features into an even lighter pack. The ventilated backpacks utilize Osprey’s "comfortable AntiGravity suspension" system and are made with bluesign® approved recycled fabrics. The 65L men's and women’s models weigh under five pounds, thanks to several smart – and very, very strong – mesh and foam structures embedded across the packs. Fully adjustable, expandable and built for all-season use, these are backpacks you’ll use for a lifetime.
Established in Copenhagen in 2017, Tekla is known for creating chic, minimalist home goods. Now, the brand has launched a new collection of black and white sleepy time staples. As always, the brand has limited the lineup to a handful of timeless staples. Notably, two pairs of organic cotton poplin pajamas ($120) will make a great gift for any homebody who insists on maintaining top-tier during every lounging sesh.