Today in Gear: Gear Up and Go Forth

Still looking for that perfect dining table centerpiece? How about a $20 million T-Rex skull? Sotheby’s is set to auction off Maximus Rex, notably "the first of its kind ever to appear at public auction." The distinctive skull is mounted on an iron pedestal and stands roughly six feet seven inches tall. Weighing in over 200 pounds, the skull was first discovered and excavated on private land in the Hell Creek Formation in South Dakota. This formation has already yielded more T-Rex material than anywhere else in the world and also produced Sue, the first dinosaur ever sold at auction – to the Chicago Field Museum for $8.3 million in 1997. Maximus Rex is expected to fetch $15 to $20 million, with the auction going live on December 9. Inflation, right?
The STACYC 12eDrive is a super capable, badass-looking balance bike for new riders ("little rippers") and can help your child learn to push, stay stable and eventually coast on their first bike. To get them started, help your child practice with no battery before eventually tackling three different levels of powered modes ("the holy grail of fun," per STACYC). Designed for children with an inseam of at least 14 inches and good for inseams of up to 20 inches, the bike boasts a 13-inch seat. Its TIG welded aluminum frame keeps it lightweight, and the True Twist Throttle makes it easy for young riders to master the controls. With a 30 - 60 minute charge time, the 20Vmax voltage bike can run for up to an hour – depending on the terrain.
Huckberry is giving one lucky fan the chance to win a $5,300 bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23-Year Family Reserve. All you have to do is shop at Huckberry today. Any order over $75 (placed today) will be automatically entered to win this rare bottle. Not a bad deal – shop Huckberry's famously vast selection of gear, apparel and gadgets from favorite brands and for every season. And while you wait to see if you're a winner, check out our complete guide to Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon here.
Bally’s new Creative Director, Rhuigi Villaseñor, has kicked off his tenure with a new capsule collection called the Curling Capsule. Inspired by the "visual clash of Swiss alpine tradition," varsity codes and general cowboy culture, the collection has given us one of the coziest accessories of the season: the Shearling Hat ($990). Made in Italy, the hat is available in black or white shearling and capped off with functional, fringe-tip cords.
Titan International’s Walnut and Burnt Bone Ulu Knife ($50) is a gift that’s built to impress. Ulu Knives were originally crafted in Alaska, where they were made for hunting. Their ergonomic design makes them an excellent tool for quickly mincing garlic or cutting herbs. The knife’s blade is made of 1080 high-carbon steel, and its handle is designed to fit comfortably into your hand. Want to make the most of this gift? Pair it with a specially designed (i.e., rounded) Ulu Cutting Board ($30) to really wow your favorite chef.
Calling all bird watchers, stargazers and wild game scouts: Nocs Provisions has a new line of colorful tools for your viewing pleasure. The two models – Standard Issue Waterproof Binoculars ($95) and Zoom Tube Monocular ($75) – come in five new "Mother Nature-inspired" colorways. Standard Issues are fully water- and fog-proof and come in two strengths (8 x 25 and 10 x 25). The brand describes the compact 8 x 32 Zoom Tube as the "ultimate lightweight exploration tool." Both products are small enough to pack out for adventuring and will make an excellent gift for any budding gearhead.