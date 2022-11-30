Today in Gear: The Day's Best Product News

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Chevrolet has announced plans for an EV Corvette sub-brand. Designed to distill the "essence of Corvette," among other vehicles, it will include a four-door coupe. In switching to its Ultium battery platform, Chevy has reimagined the "proportions, stance and engineering" across this new lineup. Car and Driver notes the new "mechanical package apparently includes battery packs with high energy density, superfast software, a patented cooling concept" and a staggered "Lego-like topographic packaging." High-revving electric motors and an 800-volt electrical system provide up to 350 kW of charging power plus multi-mode four-wheel steering and torque vectoring. The new sub-brand should drop sometime in 2025, giving Corvette plenty of time to plan and fans plenty of time to roll out their ICE Stingray before it’s time to change up – and charge up.
The Florida-based company specializes in restomods (i.e. classic vehicles that have been intensively restored and modified for performance) and features a lineup comprising International Scouts, Ford F250s and Classic Ford Broncos. The stars of Velocity's Bronco category are the Signature and Custom Series. Now, the brand is preparing to drop nine restored 1966 - 1977 Ford Broncos – pricing will run $242,200 – $272,200 and reservations are open and welcome. If you just really, really can’t wait – four models (1970 - 1977) are available today.
LEKI is perhaps best known for creating some of the most popular ski, trekking and trail running poles on the market. The brand is expanding with a new lineup of gloves designed to work in tandem with its poles, specifically, the LEKI Trigger S or Trigger 3D poles. Gloves in the new collection retail from $90 to $140 and come equipped with a small loop between the forefinger and thumb of the glove where fans can easily pop their pole in. The pole will then lock right in to provide the extra balance you need on the slopes or trail to keep you gliding more quickly and efficiently than ever before.
The luxury brands have joined forces to launch a pair of co-branded skis called The Faction Studio 1 IWC Collab Ltd ($749), which mark the first time Faction has released a luminescent design. They also pair perfectly with IWC’s Pilot’s Watch Chronograph – specifically, the Top Gun Edition in Lake Tahoe ($10,700), which fans will have the chance to purchase in white ceramic "to match their skis." The release will be limited to just 55 pairs of skis, all of which were handmade in Austria in a 100-percent renewable energy factory.
Aēsop expanded on its home aromatic home collection today with a new drop: Aromatique Incense. The brand released three scents, each $43: Kagerou, Sarashina and Murasaki. The formulas boast ingredients ranging from sandalwood and vetiver to clove and hinoki. Each box contains 33 sticks designed to "gently scent any setting." The box also contains a Kanuma pumice incense holder, which is designed to dissolve upon contact with water naturally.