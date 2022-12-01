Today in Gear: Get These On Your Radar

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Rolex has announced that it will begin to certify used watches for authenticity. Until this point, the brand’s timepieces have dominated the resale market, but the brand itself has had no role in the exchange. Now, the brand plans to begin issuing certificates of authenticity to authorized dealers. The move will undoubtedly shake up the market – which is currently worth around $20 billion. Swiss dealer Bucherer will become the first brand in the new Rolex Certified Pre-Owned program, and any (certified authentic) watch sold will come with a two-year international guarantee. Additional retailers can apply, with the next list of sellers released in early Spring 2023.
Today we’re taking a look at a new Arc’Teryx parka, portable vape and limited-edition speakers. This is Today in Gear.
Made in Italy and named as an homage to the brand’s iconic Bond Street store, Billy Reid’s Bond Peacoat is a time-tested piece you’ll reach for every time the temperature dips – for decades to come. The jacket marries Billy Reid’s characteristic military-inspired influences and high-end materials to produce a genuinely luxurious update. Crafted from warm, sturdy Melton wool, the Bond Peacoat is naturally wind-proof and moisture-wicking. It boasts a small signature ribbon stripe of embossed calfskin leather right under the collar, plus handwarmer chest pockets and genuine horn buttons. Act fast – the Bond Peacoat regularly sells out every year. And while it likely won’t be available for long, it will last you an entire lifetime.
The new model is an off-road version of the brand’s original (V-10 powered) Lamborghini Huracán. As a result, it’s ultimately equipped with less power and lower top speeds, but a raised ride height (specifically, a 1.7-inch increase) means fans can take it off the track. Only 900 units will be produced, with deliveries beginning in 2023. The Sterrato will be the brand’s last venture in the Huracán line and the last model powered by the V-10 engine. U.S. pricing is yet to be confirmed, though experts expect a price tag of around $270,000. In the meantime, fans can watch this … haunting teaser video and find more specs at the link below.
Designed for a "quick micro-dose session," DAVINCI’s new MIQRO-C Vaporizer ($99) can be used to vape both dry herb or concentrate. It takes 39 seconds to heat up and boasts four preset "smart paths" (i.e., gradual temperature-controlled timed sessions). Once on, it can run for up to 30 minutes – though you’ll only need five to complete a session. Fans can charge the device via any USB-A or USB-C charging cable, and the vape comes in four poppy colors. For the price point, it’s a steal and would make an excellent stocking stuffer.
Shopping for a winter coat can mean spending hours weighing pros and cons or debating where you’ll sacrifice for style over function. Luckily, the process just got a whole lot easier. Arc’Teryx’s Ralle Parka ($700) is truly stormproof and insulated with CoreLoft for lasting warmth. It leaves plenty of room for additional layers and boasts an adjustable, insulated, StormHood. Its streamlined design keeps it sleek, and it’s sure to draw attention in any office.
The legendary audio brand is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its A9 Wireless Speaker with an extremely limited release (i.e., only 40 units). Bang & Olufsen collaborated with 12on12 to create the limited-edition Beoplay A9 ($3,799), which will arrive with a cover showcasing the painting "My Name is Sarah" by contemporary fine artist Ferrari Sheppard. The cover was chosen by Kasseem ‘Swizz Beatz’ Dean, who remains a strategic stakeholder in 12on12. Fans who bring the speaker home will also receive a re-issue of Dean’s "Long Live Jazz!" vinyl. The project makes sense for the speaker that was always "designed to be displayed," but fans who want to secure one for themselves should act fast.