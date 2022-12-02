Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
A ton of top-tier tech and software come together to create the aura of 'Disney Magic.' Disney researchers' newest development is an artificial intelligence system that makes it easier to 'age' an actor on screen. FRAN, which stands for Face Re-Aging Network, can graphically age an actor's face even while the performer is moving or lighting changes. Previous iterations of this technology required face alignment and consistency of lighting and stillness to apply the same kind of changes, which makes FRAN a first-of-its-kind in the world of CGI. The potential for this technology is extensive, as it could bring production budgets down and lessen the load on visual effects artists. Keep an eye out for actors who don’t quite look their age – that may be FRAN in action.
Today we’re taking a look at an ultra-luxury pet brand, a gift idea for the gamer who has everything and a super smart kitchen appliance. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Calling all vintage outerwear fans: The North Face has re-released its iconic '90s puffer. The 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket ($320) harnesses all the best design cues from the classic O.G. jacket and reinforces them with a further handful of modern features, like a fixed three-panel hood that stuffs right inside the jacket’s tall stand collar and a water-repellent finish for added protection. The lightweight jacket is made with recycled ripstop material and is now "snap-in compatible" with The North Face’s Triclimate apparel. Best of all, the puffer packs down and zips into its own pocket. Stop shopping technologically-outdated favorites – The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse harnesses the best of both worlds.
SHOP NOW
Look, it's not fair that you get to wear intensely stylish fits while your pup is sporting generic Petco bargain bin odds and ends. Pagerie is revolutionizing the fashion world with the philosophy that your dog’s style should reflect your own. The brand is releasing an ultra-luxury line of pet accessories that belong on the runway as much as they belong on dogs with discerning taste. Each piece is crafted from vegetable-tanned leather and features custom-made stainless steel hardware, just like your favorite leather goods. With options for every size dog in styles that range from classic to edgy, you're bound to find favorites to suit your furry friend.
Regardless of what kind of gamer you are (console, PC, handheld, smartphone), back pain from bad posture is a constant struggle. The Valari Gaming Pillow ($56+) provides convenient and comfortable support that keeps your forearms in an optimized and healthy position – without affecting your ability to play. Similar in shape to a big neck pillow, it secures around your waist to form a soft platform for your elbows and a tangible reminder to maintain better posture. Available in a standard (Rare) edition from $56 or a Legendary edition with higher-quality materials for $76, this should be essential gear for every gamer.
Vintage music collectors are hard-pressed for cassette players anymore, but whether for your own listening pleasure or as a gift for someone whose cassette collection is gathering dust, the CP-81 Portable Cassette Player ($99) by Retrospekt will save the day. Its minimalist design features a clear plastic body, and unlike many actual vintage players, it has line-in capability that allows you to record audio from any source using an aux cord – AKA, the O.G. mix tape is back. For under a hundred bucks, which includes Retrospekt's exclusive headphones, the CP-81 is a no-brainer for any collector.
While it’s more expensive than most (if not all) stand mixers on the market, the new GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense ($1,000) promises to simplify the baking experience. The mixer comes with a built-in scale to provide greater accuracy (and create fewer dishes), and its auto-sense feature syncs with preloaded recipes via the GE app to ensure your batter is never over or under-mixed. The Smart Mixer also features voice control, so you don’t have to worry about spreading raw eggs all over its buttons. Available for pre-order now, the mixer won’t ship until January – this year you’ll still have to make your holiday treats the old-fashioned way.