Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

This week the European Union set a firm deadline for technology manufacturers selling in the region. To simplify user experiences across countries and devices and to even out competition, by December 28th, 2024, handheld devices that offer cable charging must be compatible with USB-C connectors. Under this system, companies that have historically created brand-specific charging ports, like Apple, will no longer be able to control the supply of charging devices. The Common Charger legislation also applies to laptops, though manufacturers have until April 2026 to enact those changes.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Why settle for gloves that sacrifice style for performance? If your current pair is more of a compromise than a perfect winter solution, throw them out (ok, donate them) and go directly for Hestra’s hard-wearing and handsome Fall Line Gloves. Featuring supple leather construction and soft fleece lining, the gloves boast sturdy, efficient foam insulation that comfortably traps body heat and helps retain proper structure. Available in five colorways, the Fall Line gloves are also extra windproof and equipped with outseams to help optimize your pole grip. Their adjustable neoprene cuffs lock in warmth and shut out snow, an included carabiner makes it easy to keep them at hand for quick on-and-off. Designed to perform – and impress – these are the gloves you’ve been looking for.
Considering its weight of only 640 lbs, you might think that the new Polydrops P19 Shorty ($9,950) is compromised in comfort or functionality, but this little trailer is fully outfitted. It includes a trifold Full XL mattress, convertible table and desk, cubby storage, LED lighting and power outlets, as well as two locking doors and four windows with insect screens. Its white and wood interior feels homey and warm, and the aluminum-finish exterior is sleek and functional. It reflects thermal radiation, which, in tandem with two inches of insulation, makes this the P19 Shorty an all-season option.
The newly released Nivada Grenchen x Worn & Wound Chronomaster Valjoux 72 ($6,900) is a stunning partnership – and extremely exclusive. Only 20 total units are available. Based on Nivada's 38mm chronometer case, the limited edition includes a black cherry aluminum bezel and a “racing-dial” layout. The watch includes an open case back and a deep, "fog gray" (almost blue) face with black and red accents.
Devialet has partnered with the Opera National De Paris to release a speaker that lives up to the luxury of live performance. The Phantom x Opéra de Paris ($1,900+), available in 98- and 108-decibel versions, emits an ultra-dense sound experience meant to recreate the emotional acoustic impact of a live opera. Both are finished with luxurious gold leaf side plates, also befitting a formal concert experience. Devialet says this special edition is protected by over 100 individual patents, making it not only a stunning piece of gear but a victory of engineering.
Made of the simple natural ingredients of Japanese plywood and glass, the newest Clockwerk collection still makes a big impact on space. Each clock is handcrafted and assembled in Japan and uses a quartz mechanism that allows the second hand to move silently and seamlessly rather than tick. The wall clocks feature a Target motif on the face, which gives them a distinct personality – a piece of art worthy of your space.