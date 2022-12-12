Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

Porsche has confirmed that its newest hypercar project – a long-awaited follow-up to the 918 Spyder – is "alive and kicking," but fans suspect that the new model won’t launch until after 2025. Stuttgart is in no rush to launch anything half-baked and is currently concentrating on "electromobility," i.e, electrifying its existing road-car range and advancing its primary EV tech. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume explains the ICE-to-EV paradigm shift and justifies the time investment succinctly: the “battery will be the ‘cylinder’ of tomorrow, so we still have to investigate high-power, high-density cells.” Furthermore, Blume has firmly stated that this research cannot, and will not, be rushed.

