Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

Porsche has confirmed that its newest hypercar project – a long-awaited follow-up to the 918 Spyder – is "alive and kicking," but fans suspect that the new model won’t launch until after 2025. Stuttgart is in no rush to launch anything half-baked and is currently concentrating on "electromobility," i.e, electrifying its existing road-car range and advancing its primary EV tech. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume explains the ICE-to-EV paradigm shift and justifies the time investment succinctly: the “battery will be the ‘cylinder’ of tomorrow, so we still have to investigate high-power, high-density cells.” Furthermore, Blume has firmly stated that this research cannot, and will not, be rushed.
The two brands have joined forces to launch the NOMOS Club Date Limited Edition Collection For Hodinkee ($2,250). The new capsule collection revives the out-of-production Club Date 38 in four new colorways: Sienna yellow, Pacific blue, Reseda green and Terracotta red. Only 75 (individually numbered) pieces of each color will be available, for a total of 300 pieces. Each stainless steel watch is powered by a DUW 4101 caliber movement equipped with NOMOS’ in-house, proprietary Swing System escapement and arrives on a velour calfskin leather strap.
Corridor’s designs are immediately recognizable thanks to their vibrant stitching and unique textiles. Founded by Dan Snyder in 2013, the independent menswear brand continues to release unique, sustainably-produced staples made with smart, eye-catching materials. To celebrate the AW22 Collection, Corridor launched a thoughtful editorial catalog that centers around new releases like the Alpawool Zip Jacket ($395) and the Ombre Plaid Military Jacket ($395). Fans can shop the full collection today to find plenty of hardy, high-quality pieces that will make 2023 all the easier.
LG has just revealed the U.S. pricing and availability of its highly-anticipated UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitors. The lineup consists of two exciting models (the 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE), which both feature the world's first 240 Hz OLED panel. Boasting a .03ms response time, the 27-inch model ($1,000) and 45-inch model ($1,700) offer a competitive edge at competitive prices.
Earlier this year, Made In launched their first piece of enameled cast iron cookware: a classic Dutch Oven to rave reviews. The brand has doubled down on the initiative, adding a new Skillet ($149) to the lineup. Available in six different colors and oven-safe up to 580°F, the skillet is available on its own or with the Dutch Oven as a set ($329). Built to handle every holiday dish and beyond, this skillet will make a great housewarming gift for any budding chef – or a great upgrade for the more seasoned pro.
Bespoke Post has always made holiday shopping a breeze, but now the brand is helping fans elevate their space well into the new year. New Houseplant Bundles ($80) simplify the plant-shopping process with various plant combos curated by use-case, including a Low Light Houseplant Bundle, Easy Care Houseplant Bundle, Pet-Friendly Houseplant Bundle or Air-Purifying Houseplant Bundle. Each set comes with four plants each in four-inch pots, with the option to upgrade to six-inch pots for an extra cost (~$60). Collections include classic pothos to peperomia, and are perhaps the easiest way to experiment with – and gift – new houseplants.