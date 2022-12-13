Today in Gear: Your Quick-Hit Guide to Product News

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
A McLaren SUV is said to be officially under consideration, despite the company’s former CEO Mike Flewitt having insisted the brand should, and would, never do so. His successor, Michael Leiters, is open to the idea, though initial designs are expected to "take a while." Jamie Corstorphine, McLaren’s director of product strategy, emphasized that the “most important thing is to provide a [vehicle] that has more space or ability for a McLaren customer to share the experience with more people," adding that "nothing is set at this point" and that ‘the test’ for his team would be whether it can "accurately reflect the DNA of McLaren."
For years, many have called DB "the best brand for snow." Taking that legacy one step further is the all-new Fjäll Backpack. Designed for everything from light powder to a squall, it's technical enough to handle a full day on the mountain but reads clean and modern enough to make it to the office. It’s built for serious skiers and guides and features a dual-access main compartment, roll-top lid and "quick-access avalanche pocket." DB tapped award-winning pro freeskier Sam Favret to consult – as a result, the bag boasts everything we know true enthusiasts need. The Fjäll features 'expandable literage' (translation: you can fit a full helmet inside the pack), "auto-cinching ice-axe carry," an external avalanche compartment and what DB calls "Backcess," a large, padded back opening where you can easily store gear without having to remove your board or skis.
For years, athletes have leaned on ice baths for their ability to boost recovery and performance. That said, a designated 'cold plunge tub' can be a hard sell – unless it doubles as a hot tub. The versatile Hot and Cold Plunge ($5,490) can cool down to 39°F and features a built-in underwater light for a relaxing evening ambiance. Equipped with a cell phone holder, hose filter and fully insulated bottom, this is a tub you can spend all winter in. Plus, there's no need to fill and drain between each use, as the tub is designed to keep the water circulating and uses ozone sanitation (and a 20-micron filter) to pull out contaminants and debris.
50 (Fr)agile Rat Screen Prints ($6,215) by Banksy are being raffled off by the Legacy of War Foundation, with all proceeds going to fund supplies for the company’s team in Ukraine. Banksy writes that in Ukraine, he "saw a Legacy of War team sweep in and provide medical attention, heaters, fresh water and a friendly face to some very desperate people in a bombed-out building." He adds that after they lent him an ambulance to work out of, the vehicle was stolen, and he now feels the least he can do is "raise enough money to replace the number plates on the ambulance I hotted up." Each print is signed, numbered and torn by Banksy with a sharpened pizza cutter. Fans have until December 16 to register for the chance to win/buy one of these limited edition prints.
For this collab, New Balance revived the roughly 40-year-old HL710 Rainier. Originally designed by mountain climber Lou Whittaker, Aimé Leon Dore teamed up with New Balance to re-release the Rainier ($200) in three new colorways. The updated shoe also receives a full GORE-TEX liner and Vibram rubber outsoles and is embossed with the original 'flying NB’ logo. Those interested in a pair home have until 11:59 PM (EST) on December 14 to enter a raffle on the Aimé Leon webstore.
The new belly-cut python boot, The Blake ($445), just dropped in the brand’s signature broad square-toe shape. It features a beautiful, tone-on-tone thread and cording pattern across the "quick-to-patina" goat hide and a full vamp and counter wrapped in python. The men’s boot launched beside another women’s python model, The Zoey ($445), which features a snip toe, small heel and lower cuff. Proudly Texan, these are genuine cowboy boots built to impress.