Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

In 2023 wine tasting is going to new heights with the arrival of a first-of-its-kind winery airline, Invivo Air. The all-inclusive flight experience, which includes an eight-step wine tasting over the two-hour flight, is exclusively being operated in New Zealand. The tasting experience is led personally by co-founders Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron and includes pours from the full Invivo range, as well as options for those looking for no or low ABV. The inaugural flight takes off January 31st from Auckland, and while it sold out within days of its release, there is more to come. Stay in the loop at Invivo's website for your chance to drink at 18,000 feet.

Today we’re taking a look at a wellness product for your shower, a soccer player’s clothing collab, and an easy at home pasta kit. This is Today in Gear.

