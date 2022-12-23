Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
In 2023 wine tasting is going to new heights with the arrival of a first-of-its-kind winery airline, Invivo Air. The all-inclusive flight experience, which includes an eight-step wine tasting over the two-hour flight, is exclusively being operated in New Zealand. The tasting experience is led personally by co-founders Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron and includes pours from the full Invivo range, as well as options for those looking for no or low ABV. The inaugural flight takes off January 31st from Auckland, and while it sold out within days of its release, there is more to come. Stay in the loop at Invivo's website for your chance to drink at 18,000 feet.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Too long have the bath lovers gotten all the fun stuff. Hai is aiming to change that in 2023 with a collection of “infusions.” Comprising three different aromatherapeutic, vitamin-rich formulas called Repair, Relax and Energy boost, the infusions work with the brand's shower head and the new Fuse attachment to deliver the vitamins directly through your water stream, creating a seamless, luxurious shower experience. Hai claims its infusions improve hair health, sleep quality and circulation. For those looking to upgrade their daily shower experience, you can sign up now for early access to the release.
There aren’t a lot of women’s-only outdoor brands out there, but Halfdays is among the best. Their new Tabei Parka ($395) stands out amongst their other winter performance gear as an essential for daily wear. Made from 100-percent recycled nylon with vegan and recycled insulation, the parka is not only fashion-forward but intelligently designed, with a removable hood and storm cuffs to keep the ladies in your life warm, whatever the weather. Available in four different colors, including a jaw-dropping hot pink, the parka will easily become the go-to layer in anyone’s closet.
Every outdoor enthusiast knows that when it comes to adventures, safety is the number one priority – for yourself and for your stuff! Accessory brand Pelican has released the Micro Case ($35+) in three perfectly small sizes, each perfect for all the small things (like cell phones and cameras) you want to keep secure regardless of the conditions. Each case is waterproof up to a meter (for 30min), includes an automatic pressure equalization valve and has IP67-rated protection to ensure your items are safe from dirt and dust.
Dutch soccer star Memphis Depay (who plays for La Liga Barcelona) is more than an elite athlete. He’s also an elite trendsetter with his personal luxury fashion brand BADTTW, which stands for "Blind and Deaf to the World." Depay has partnered with Puma for the first time to release a limited collection of classic sport silhouettes in pastel blue and white featuring his slogan and custom-designed graphics. It’s an intensely wearable collection that brings the soccer player’s fashion hustle into the mainstream, starting at only $42.
When you think "Huckberry" you think "Ravioli" …right? New to the site is Farmsteady, whose Ravioli Making Kit ($30) simplifies the process for home chefs looking to up their game. The kit comes with everything you need to make delicate hand-rolled pasta with homemade ricotta filling, including a wood-handled pasta wheel you can use over and over again. The kit is a perfect date night activity or gift to the pasta lover in your life. Plus, everything in the package is shelf stable for over a year, meaning you can buy now and save for that special moment.