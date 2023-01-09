Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
In the past, John Deere has made it difficult for owners to repair their equipment: any and all maintenance had to be done at the company's dedicated service centers using only authorized parts. The brand has now agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding with the American Farm Bureau Federation to allow US farmers (and independent repair shops) to fix their own equipment. Beyond basic access to parts, owners will also have access to official John Deere's diagnostics, manuals, tools and training; and equipment owners will be able to disable electronic locks, ensuring they can legally obtain repair resources needed to service their equipment. So if you’ve been considering buying a tractor – or learning more about John Deere Horicon Works – there’s never been a better time.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
The Ridge has released a new Burnt Damascus ($210) version of its popular Ridge Wallet. The minimalist, scratch-resistant card carrier can comfortably hold up to 12 cards and comes equipped with a thin cash strap and money clip. Notably, the wallet is designed to block RFID signals to protect users from wireless theft. The Ridge Wallet comes backed by a lifetime guarantee and can also be had in classic Damascus and Black Damascus colorways.
The 2022 APL x McLaren HySpeed ($450) was initially released last summer; tomorrow, APL will release the second drop in this collaboration. The 2023 APL McLaren HySpeed, an "all-purpose performance running trainer," will be available on APL’s website and at its flagship store, located at The Grove in Los Angeles. The new shoe will retail at the same $450 price point as the first drop and will certainly sell through quickly.
Toyota Australia recently unveiled the Hilux GR Sport, and American fans are going nuts. The "Dakar-inspired" redesign comprises a much wider track, black over-fenders, new all-terrain tires, an upgraded suspension and new rock rails. The new truck boasts 221 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque, generated by its 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine. Pricing is yet to be announced, and U.S. fans will have to wait to see when (or if) a version of the new Hilux will make its way overseas.
It's New Year Resolutions season, which sees many of us adopting healthier choices and routines, Dry January commitments and beyond – wellness is top of mind. Exercise and sleep go hand-in-hand, so consider Alchemy Naturals while on this year's health kick. The brand’s CBD Gummies for Sleep ($60) are powered by full spectrum CBD, plus CBN and Passionflower, to help promote better, more restful sleep. The brand also offers gummies for pain, stress relief, intimacy and daily energy, so explore the collection today and shop by use case.
A.G. Russell's new version of its popular Brute knife, which first debuted in the 70s, is the Skinny Brute ($99). The modern release is just as hard-working but much lighter and slimmer. Boasting a 3.25-inch drop point blade crafted from CPM-S35VN steel, the "skinny" lockback folder measures just a half-inch thick. Fans can bring the knife home with the standard G-10 handle or splurge on a Carbon Fiber upgrade for $135.