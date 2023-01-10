Today in Gear: The Day's Best Product News

This year at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, Hyundai Mobis (the Korean brand’s spare parts and autonomous driving division) debuted an interesting new feature. The team fit an unconventional in-wheel module onto a prototype Ioniq 5 that allows the vehicle to rotate all its wheels 90 degrees in the same direction. Dubbed "e-Corner," the new module can easily fit into various plug-in vehicles. It’s designed to make entering and exiting parallel parking spots easier; with the wheels rotated to roughly 45 degrees, the user can spin their car a full 360 degrees for a seamless, zero-turn spin. Fans curious to see the system in motion can check out a video here, but we’ll have to wait till 2025 to see it on the streets.

