Today in Gear: The Day's Best Product News

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.

By Emma Cranston
today in gear january 10 2023 osprey custom cars santorini black 5 door station wagon

This year at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, Hyundai Mobis (the Korean brand’s spare parts and autonomous driving division) debuted an interesting new feature. The team fit an unconventional in-wheel module onto a prototype Ioniq 5 that allows the vehicle to rotate all its wheels 90 degrees in the same direction. Dubbed "e-Corner," the new module can easily fit into various plug-in vehicles. It’s designed to make entering and exiting parallel parking spots easier; with the wheels rotated to roughly 45 degrees, the user can spin their car a full 360 degrees for a seamless, zero-turn spin. Fans curious to see the system in motion can check out a video here, but we’ll have to wait till 2025 to see it on the streets.

Today we’re taking a look at the new Grand Seiko models, throwing knives and a new release from Osprey Custom Cars. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.

Meet the New Grand Seiko SBGH311 and SBGR325
grand seiko caliber 9s 25th anniversary limited editionwatch sbgh311
Grand Seiko

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Grand Seiko’s caliber 9S. To celebrate, the brand has kicked things off with two new releases – the SBGH311($7,727) and the SBGR325 ($6,225). Both watches pay homage to the brand’s original 9S series and celebrate innovations that eventually led to the caliber 9SA5. The SBGR325 is powered by the 9S65 movement (which boasts a three-day power reserve), and the SBGH311 uses the 9S85 caliber (55-hour power reserve). Both feature the same stainless steel case and bracelet, but the SBGR325 features a bright blue dial, a crisp blue seconds hand and a darker blue titanium rotor. Each release will be limited to 1,200 pieces, with the SBGH311 dropping in February and the SBGR325 becoming available in April.

Stargaze Longer With This Puffy Blanket
askov finlayson northern lights puffy blanket
Askov Finlayson

Askov Finlayson released the new Northern Lights Puffy Blanket ($129). The blanket's shell and insulation is 100 percent post-consumer recycled polyester. It’s machine washable, DWR-treated for extra stain and water resistance and quickly packs up into a water-resistant stuff sack. Best of all, the blanket is printed with an original photograph from the legendary astrophotographer Paul Zizika, who literally wrote the book on how to shoot the Northern Lights.

Shop Every New Release at CRKT
crkt onion throwing knives
CRKT

CRKT just dropped a ton of awesome new knives. With everything from funky EDCs to pick-axes, the collection has something for everyone. That said, a clear standout is the set of Onion Throwing Knives ($75) designed by Ken Onion. Forged from 1050 carbon steel and treated with a black powder coating (plus a red-speckled detail), these lightweight knives even feature grooves for maximum throwing control. Carefully crafted and sure to impress, these are the ultimate throwing knives for any new collector.

You Can Never Have Enough Merino Activewear
ten thousand merino tech hoodie
Ten Thousand

Ten Thousand has expanded its popular Merino Tech collection with a handful of new training essentials ($24 - $158). Crafted from the Italian performance merino fabric, each new piece is thermo-regulating, moisture-wicking and odor-blocking. Plus, on top of being super soft, each piece also boasts chafe-free flatlock seams, so you can comfortably wear them alone or layered between each other. Fans can score beanies, socks, hoodies and more, all made with premium merino wool.

Check Out Osprey Custom Cars’ New Santorini 5-Door Station Wagon
osprey custom cars santorini black 5 door station wagon
Osprey Custom Cars

Osprey Custom Cars has been equipping classic cars with LS3 engines – and frankly, all the fixins – for a decade. The company’s latest release, the fierce Santorini Black 5-Door Station Wagon ($219,950), boasts 435+ horsepower and 445+ pound-feet of torque. Powered by a "vigorous 6.2L Corvette LS3 V8 mated to a precise-shifting 6L80E 6-speed automatic transmission," the vehicle has also been outfitted with a suite of infotainment features. Osprey notes that behind the "leather-wrapped sport steering wheel? fans will find an "exclusive" high-res 12.3-inch widescreen digital instrument cluster displaying all of the vehicle's "most vital information." The one-off build has just become available so – quickly – try your luck at bringing this masterpiece home.

