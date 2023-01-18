Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick
Ever wished your pet could talk? Well, now you can (kind of) teach them. A floor gadget from FluentPet allows users to set up a series of foam tiles around their homes. Each tile comes with a button that, once pressed, will emit a specific word or command. So, for example, your dog could walk up to a red foam tile, press the button and trigger the word "food" to play out loud. The tiles are color-coded and come in kits ranging from two to 32 buttons. The brand’s Basic Vocab Kit ($130) comes with 12 different buttons that include sounds like "love you," "outside" and "water." Meanwhile, the 32-button They Can Talk kit ($230) comes with commands like "Stranger," "Backyard," "Ouch," and "Want." Fans can get started with the two-button Tester Kit ($35) here, and check out this full explainer on the FluentPet site today.
The new SweatTent ($1,099+ to crowd-fund) is designed to reach temperatures of 200°F so you can get out and sweat out. Fans can set the whole thing up in just 3 minutes – at just under 60 pounds, it’s not exactly built for backcountry ruggedness, but it'll do well with proper care. Couple its durable, weather-proof tent with the brand’s specially designed stainless steel stove to reach over 200°F in less than 30 minutes. Set to start shipping in May, fans can back the project on IndieGoGo today.
If/when you do head into an office these days, make sure your lunch is packed stylishly and sensibly. Puebco’s Aluminum Lunch Box ($32) makes it easy. Crafted from recycled aluminum, the vintage-inspired container has been hand-polished for a smooth finish and can keep your lunch intact on your commute. Best of all, it’ll give you a reason to show off your (presumably) extremely fancy meal prep.
Gordini has announced it will release the new FORGE Intelligently Heated Gloves later this Fall. The gloves harness an AI-based, intelligent heating system that can thermoregulate in real-time. Users can customize their preferences from their smartphone, but the gloves are designed to sense and naturally adjust to the user’s body temperature, activity and surroundings. Based in Vermont and independently owned, these stellar new gloves mark a new departure for the reliable brand.
Fans can look forward to two new premium EDC knives on CRKT. The first, the Lightweight Crossbar Knife ($215) is described as a "high-end everyday carry distilled down to the essentials." The next, the Definitive ($215), is one of the brand’s first folding knives to incorporate a Crossbar Lock. Both knives will be made in the United States and feature an ambidextrous closing and a blade made with 154CM steel. Fans can learn more at the link below and sign up to be notified when the knives become available for sale.
Designed for everything from kayaking to setting up camp in the rainforest, this 75-liter dry duffel bag is fully waterproof. The YETI Panga 75 Dry Duffel ($350) is designed to keep your belongings dry even when it’s "dunked and dragged" and boasts a laminated, high-density nylon shell and a hydrolok zipper to ensure the bag is fully submersible. Use the bag’s two long straps to carry it like a backpack or the six access points to strap it onto a skiff, car or horse.