Today in Gear: Your Daily Product Digest

J.Crew has, in partnership with ThredUP, launched its new J.Crew Always program as a hub for "Preloved" J.Crew styles. Customers can shop curated vintage J.Crew clothing, and users can even use the program to resell their own gently used items. Customers who do resell their old items can receive J.Crew credit to make new purchases, and any wearable styles that are submitted but not chosen J.Crew Always will be recirculated through thredUP’s Rescues program to be either reused or responsibly recycled. Learn more about the program here.

Today we’re taking a look at the new Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe, a $305,000 watch and Percival’s new Receptionist Collection. This is Today in Gear.



