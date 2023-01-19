Today in Gear: Your Daily Product Digest

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
J.Crew has, in partnership with ThredUP, launched its new J.Crew Always program as a hub for "Preloved" J.Crew styles. Customers can shop curated vintage J.Crew clothing, and users can even use the program to resell their own gently used items. Customers who do resell their old items can receive J.Crew credit to make new purchases, and any wearable styles that are submitted but not chosen J.Crew Always will be recirculated through thredUP’s Rescues program to be either reused or responsibly recycled. Learn more about the program here.
Today we’re taking a look at the new Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe, a $305,000 watch and Percival’s new Receptionist Collection. This is Today in Gear.
Calling all sneakerheads – get ready for the first 2023 GPS drop. The next Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe ($110) is expected to go live on February 5th in a new “Field Brown” colorway. As an added bonus, Nike plans to release each new GPS in larger numbers to ensure fans have a better chance to snag a pair.
The new UR-112 Back to Black ($305,000) boasts a 66-jewel UR-13.01 caliber, and only 25 units per colorway will be sold. The limited-edition model displays its avant-garde approach to watch complications beneath two sapphire crystal housings. The UR-112 Back to Bkacl took inspiration from Ralph Lauren’s ultra-rare Bugatti Atlanticand is equipped with a "spaceship-like case" made of titanium and steel. Available in two additional colorways (UR-112 Aggregat Odysee and UR-112 Bicolor), fans can see the watch in action at the link below.
The new range includes a full line of linen blazers, short sleeve knits and bouclé cotton long sleeves. The brand proudly insists "winter is leaving" and is dead set on giving fans the warm weather styles they’re already craving. Featuring everything from linen trousers to a breezy, suede-inspired cotton jacket, the Receptionist Collection is giving us all something to celebrate, with styles starting at $165.
The brand has just opened pre-orders on the new RadTrike ($2,499). Flagged as Rad Power Bikes’ "most-requested model," the new trike allows fans a more comfortable ride by combining "the power of an electric bike with confidence-inspiring stability." It can carry up to 415 pounds and travel up to 55 miles per charge. Powered by a 750W motor, the bike has a "fold-down feature" that makes it super easy to load it right into your vehicle.
The second-generation Homepod ($299) has arrived – nearly two years after its predecessor was discontinued. The new model boasts several new sensors that allow users to monitor their home’s temperature and humidity, plus a new "high-excursion woofer" and "five beamforming tweeter array" to ensure better sound quality. On top of that, the $299 price tag means that this new model is already launching at $50 less than the original Homepod. Pre-orders are currently open, with a release date scheduled for February 3.