Today in Gear: Your Gear World Briefing

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.

By Emma Cranston
today in gear january 25 2023 maison matisse les mille et une nuits détour cork stool

Everyone’s favorite ski-wear-turned-streetwear brand – Salomon – is gearing up for a new Athletic Bouldering collection. Recently cited as one of the fastest-growing sneaker brands, Salomon is preparing to join forces with 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi to launch the outdoors-inspired, technical collection. So far, only teasers have been leaked. The collection is expected to include footwear and apparel, like waterproof parka jackets, tee shirts, trousers and a hiking bag, plus an updated version of the classic Salomon XT sneakers.

Today we’re taking a look at a new line of cork furniture, a packable jacket from Arc’Teryx and new shoes from New Balance. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.

Zenith Unveils the New Defy Revival A3691
man wearing zenith defy revival watch
Zenith

The brand calls the new model a "faithful reproduction of one of the first DEFY wristwatches" and has made it the first from the Defy Revival lineup to join the company’s permanent collection. Launched as only the second timepiece in the series, the Defy Revival A3691 ($6,900) features an octagonal stainless steel case with a 14-sided bezel and deep red dial. It’s powered by the ELITE 670 automatic movement and boasts a 50-hour power reserve.

SHOP NOW

Explore Fun, Colorful Cork Furniture Today
today in gear january 25 2023 maison matisse les mille et une nuits crépuscule cork change tray
Maison Matisse

Henry Matisse’s great-grandson founded a company called Maison Matisse, whose latest release is the new Les Mille et Une Nuits collection. Named after a 1950 artwork by Matisse, the collection was designed by Guillaume Delvigne, who translated many colors and lighthearted themes from Matisse’s work into a new range of cork furniture. Designs range from roughly $35 to $631 and were first debuted at the Maison&Objet furniture fair in Paris.

SHOP NOW

Baby’s First Camp Vest
snow peak kids takibi vest
Snow Peak

The Kids Takibi Vest ($260) from Snow Peak is a great camp-ready style for any budding gearhead. Available in three colors and equipped with adjustable straps, the vest is designed to grow with your little one. The vest is lined with oversized back and pouch pockets to offer plenty of storage space for everything from favorite rocks to your child’s very first EDC. Sewn with a mix of durable aramid and organic cotton, this is a vest they’ll want to start every adventure in.

SHOP NOW

Your Favorite Arc’teryx Puffer is Now Better Than Ever
man wearing arc'teryx cerium hoody
Arc'teryx

Formerly known as the Cerium LT Hoody, the new Cerium Hoody ($400) features new colors for both men and women. The new refined design is made with more sustainable materials like responsibly sourced 850 fill down and the recycled 15D Arato nylon used across the outer shell. The packable mid-layer is just as warm as ever, boasting a cozy insulated StormHood plus highly efficient natural insulation.

SHOP NOW

New Balance Prepares to Drop More Made in USA Models
man wearing new balance made in usa 990 sneaker
New Balance

Last week, New Balance teased a new tan and green 990v1 ($190) colorway – the same palate has been used across the 990v3 ($200). Fans can shop both shoes from January 26 on the New Balance site. Equipped with a forest green mesh base and tan nubuck overlays, the 990v3 is sure to sell out quickly, while the 990v1 offers a comfortable weekday staple you’ll find yourself planning your whole life around.

SHOP NOW

