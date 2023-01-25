Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Your Gear World Briefing
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Everyone’s favorite ski-wear-turned-streetwear brand – Salomon – is gearing up for a new Athletic Bouldering collection. Recently cited as one of the fastest-growing sneaker brands, Salomon is preparing to join forces with 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi to launch the outdoors-inspired, technical collection. So far, only teasers have been leaked. The collection is expected to include footwear and apparel, like waterproof parka jackets, tee shirts, trousers and a hiking bag, plus an updated version of the classic Salomon XT sneakers.
Today we’re taking a look at a new line of cork furniture, a packable jacket from Arc’Teryx and new shoes from New Balance. This is Today in Gear.
The brand calls the new model a "faithful reproduction of one of the first DEFY wristwatches" and has made it the first from the Defy Revival lineup to join the company’s permanent collection. Launched as only the second timepiece in the series, the Defy Revival A3691 ($6,900) features an octagonal stainless steel case with a 14-sided bezel and deep red dial. It’s powered by the ELITE 670 automatic movement and boasts a 50-hour power reserve.
Henry Matisse’s great-grandson founded a company called Maison Matisse, whose latest release is the new Les Mille et Une Nuits collection. Named after a 1950 artwork by Matisse, the collection was designed by Guillaume Delvigne, who translated many colors and lighthearted themes from Matisse’s work into a new range of cork furniture. Designs range from roughly $35 to $631 and were first debuted at the Maison&Objet furniture fair in Paris.
The Kids Takibi Vest ($260) from Snow Peak is a great camp-ready style for any budding gearhead. Available in three colors and equipped with adjustable straps, the vest is designed to grow with your little one. The vest is lined with oversized back and pouch pockets to offer plenty of storage space for everything from favorite rocks to your child’s very first EDC. Sewn with a mix of durable aramid and organic cotton, this is a vest they’ll want to start every adventure in.
Formerly known as the Cerium LT Hoody, the new Cerium Hoody ($400) features new colors for both men and women. The new refined design is made with more sustainable materials like responsibly sourced 850 fill down and the recycled 15D Arato nylon used across the outer shell. The packable mid-layer is just as warm as ever, boasting a cozy insulated StormHood plus highly efficient natural insulation.
Last week, New Balance teased a new tan and green 990v1 ($190) colorway – the same palate has been used across the 990v3 ($200). Fans can shop both shoes from January 26 on the New Balance site. Equipped with a forest green mesh base and tan nubuck overlays, the 990v3 is sure to sell out quickly, while the 990v1 offers a comfortable weekday staple you’ll find yourself planning your whole life around.