Today in Gear: Your Gear World Briefing

Everyone’s favorite ski-wear-turned-streetwear brand – Salomon – is gearing up for a new Athletic Bouldering collection. Recently cited as one of the fastest-growing sneaker brands, Salomon is preparing to join forces with 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi to launch the outdoors-inspired, technical collection. So far, only teasers have been leaked. The collection is expected to include footwear and apparel, like waterproof parka jackets, tee shirts, trousers and a hiking bag, plus an updated version of the classic Salomon XT sneakers.

Today we’re taking a look at a new line of cork furniture, a packable jacket from Arc’Teryx and new shoes from New Balance. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.