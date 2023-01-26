Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: The Day’s Best Product News
Porsche has patented a new "active aero system" that extends and retracts a car's actual body panels on demand to meet aerodynamic needs. The new tech comprises a retractable rear panel and matching rear side panel extensions housed beneath an outer skin. In theory, this system would allow the "car’s entire rear end to extend rearward at speed and then contract when the speed decreases again." Carbuzz explains the physics: "the longer the bodywork, the easier it is to control airflow" and that, effectively, the new design allows for a "smoother routing [of] the air flowing over the car’s body." Real-world viability is far in the future, but this is a promising step toward a new evolution of the automotive paradigm.
Today we’re taking a look at the new Nike Air Kukini, 2024 Polestar 2 and the M.A.D.1 Red. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
For over a decade, MB&F founder Maximilian Büsser has captivated the world with his "other-worldly" timepieces. Now, he’s hoping to make them more accessible. The M.A.D.1 Red Büsser offers fans a gorgeous Miyota 821A-powered watch for just $3,143 – if you win the raffle. Collectors have until March 5, 2023, to enter and win the chance to purchase the watch.
Originally teased last fall, Nike has officially brought the Air Kukini ($130) live. The space-age shoe is now available in nine different colors and is made with a comfortable neoprene-like fabric. Designed to hug your foot, the sporty model is wrapped in a futuristic "cage" and sits on top of a visible heel equipped with "Air cushioning" and a rubber outsole for added traction and durability.
The premium EV is getting a major update for 2024. Fans can expect a new "high-tech front end" in addition to all-new electric motors, a more powerful battery and – for the first time in a Polestar – rear-wheel drive. The refreshed Polestar 2 is more efficient and powerful, boasting a power output of 299 hp and 361 lb-ft of torque that will propel the car from 0-60 mph in just 5.9 seconds. But if that’s not enough, an available Performance Pack option boosts power output up to 455 hp and the 0-60 mph sprint down to just 4.1 seconds.
Last year, fans were surprised to find that Kaenon – a brand known for combining Japanese optics with Italian craftsmanship – had launched an affordable range of technical styles under its Kaenon Essentials collection. Now, the brand has added two new frames, the Rockaway ($100) and El Cap ($100), to the series. Both lightweight styles feature the same Kaenon SR-91® polarized lenses and are available for purchase now.
Call Arc'Teryx's Rho Heavyweight Bottoms ($125) what you want –an amazing base layer pant, heavyweight long Johns, WFH-casualwear – but you’ll be reaching for them every single winter day. (Maybe buy two pairs so you can do laundry?) Recently launched and already a fan favorite, the comfy legwear is lined with Polartec synthetic fleece for added stretch, warmth and airflow. Durable and "thermally efficient," the fleece’s soft brushed interior is designed to trap heat and keep you warm. They're even equipped with a zippered thigh pocket for your most crucial and compact EDC.