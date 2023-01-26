Today in Gear: The Day’s Best Product News

Porsche has patented a new "active aero system" that extends and retracts a car's actual body panels on demand to meet aerodynamic needs. The new tech comprises a retractable rear panel and matching rear side panel extensions housed beneath an outer skin. In theory, this system would allow the "car’s entire rear end to extend rearward at speed and then contract when the speed decreases again." Carbuzz explains the physics: "the longer the bodywork, the easier it is to control airflow" and that, effectively, the new design allows for a "smoother routing [of] the air flowing over the car’s body." Real-world viability is far in the future, but this is a promising step toward a new evolution of the automotive paradigm.

