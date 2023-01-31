Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: 5 Products Worth Studying Up On
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
K11 and BUNNEY have officially dropped the very first, waterproof hóngbāo; i.e. the small red envelopes used on Lunar New Year. Traditionally filled with money and distributed amidst friends and family, hóngbāo have long symbolized good wishes and luck. Now, fans can count on K11 x BUNNEY’s version to bring plenty of cheer, come rain or shine. The red packets are made of GORE-TEX, and boast a three-layer seam-sealed construction for extra weather proofing. Equipped with a magnetic fastening, these are best hóngbāo for true gear heads.
Today we’re taking a look at an aerogel sleeping bag, an innovative toolbelt and Laundry Day’s newest cannabis accessory. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Biigloo recently launched an Aerogel Sleeping Bag enriched with Nasa-ready insulation. Historically, NASA started using aerogel to insulate blankets and spacesuits for astronauts in the ‘90s. Now, Biigloo is using the material to create a four pound mummy-shaped, wind and waterproof sleeping bag. Designed for use at high altitudes and in extreme conditions, the ventilated sleeping bag also harnesses ultra-fine nylon for abrasion resistance, plus biodegradable DuPont SORONA bio-fleece in its sleeping bag filters for added warmth.
The Lightweight Mega Tote ($229) is a new take on the brand’s beloved Lightweight Tote ($175). Launching in five colorways, the new Lightweight Meta Tote is the brand’s largest and most versatile bag yet. The durable bag makes a great gear hauler and you’re sure to reach for it on every day trip or beach day. Best of all, the Lightweight Mega Tote is machine washable and made from 100 percent ocean-bound marine plastics. To celebrate this new release, Rothy’s is also dropping a wide rainbow of new colors for the classic Lightweight tote plus more options for its coordinating pouches and wristlets.
The new 686 Toolbelt II ($50) just dropped as an updated take on 686’s classic Toolbelt. Its removable buckle features two steel prongs that can be used as screwdrivers (with both flathead and #2 Philips capabilities), plus a bottle opener. Meanwhile, the removable loop is printed with a ruler and comes equipped with 8mm, 10mm, 12mm Wrenches. The strap is made with 100 percent full grain leather, while the metal features are made from a zinc alloy. The full piece is TSA-compliant and comes with a lifetime warranty across its tools.
For some, sweet treats and a dozen roses might be enough to satiate the usual Valentine’s day – but for others, it’s going to take something a bit more unconventional. So if you’re looking to get your valentine something a little more, hard-wearing, consider Tecovas. The Texas-based boot brand is known for crafting high-quality, handmade boots. The Annie ($295) is a gorgeous boot available in five different colors (including ‘Bone’) and two materials (bovine and suede). Designed to knock her socks off, these boots are made for gifting.
Crafted in collaboration with Argentinian designer Alvaro Ucha Rodriguez, the ‘Ashtray’ ($125) is a new design-forward staple made of stainless steel. Like all of Laundry Day’s releases, this new product takes an often overlooked cannabis accessory and creates an object worth showing off. Composed of two detachable components, the Ashtray allows fans to rest rolled items in its interior, while placing pieces on the exterior. Notably, this release marks Laundry Day’s first ashtray, though fans should definitely check out the brand’s other sculptural pipes, grinders and 24K white gold rolling papers ($24).