Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases

For Nothing, nothing seems to ever come easy. Here at Gear Patrol, we first started talking about the Nothing Phone 1 last June. Dubbed ‘The Most Hyped Android in Years,’ fans wondered for months when – or even if – the new phone would ever make its way to U.S. soil. About three weeks ago it finally did. Now, the brand is gearing up to launch the Phone 2 (in the U.S.) later this year. The phone is expected to feature a higher-end design to give fans a more premium option over its predecessor. While an official launch date is yet to be announced, Carl Pei, CEO and co-founder of Nothing, described the ‘Phone 2’s US launch as Nothing’s top priority this year.’

Today we’re taking a look at the newest Grand Seiko, a sleek outdoor speaker and chic Milanese luggage. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.