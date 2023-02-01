Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases
For Nothing, nothing seems to ever come easy. Here at Gear Patrol, we first started talking about the Nothing Phone 1 last June. Dubbed ‘The Most Hyped Android in Years,’ fans wondered for months when – or even if – the new phone would ever make its way to U.S. soil. About three weeks ago it finally did. Now, the brand is gearing up to launch the Phone 2 (in the U.S.) later this year. The phone is expected to feature a higher-end design to give fans a more premium option over its predecessor. While an official launch date is yet to be announced, Carl Pei, CEO and co-founder of Nothing, described the ‘Phone 2’s US launch as Nothing’s top priority this year.’
Today we’re taking a look at the newest Grand Seiko, a sleek outdoor speaker and chic Milanese luggage. This is Today in Gear.
In 1913 Kintaro Hattori, the founder of Seiko, created the ‘Laurel.’ Fast forward 110 years later, and Grand Seiko is celebrating the anniversary with the new SBGW295 ($13,800). The new timepiece builds on previous anniversary models (i.e. the ‘First,’ a collector’s nickname for the 3180 released in 1960) and uses the same framework as the 2020 remake, but ups the case size to 38mm. Powered by a manually-wound Caliber 9S64, the watch features 24-karat gold indices and text set on top of an Urushi lacquer black dial. Limited to 500 pieces, fans can use the link below to try to track down an SBGW295 in one of Grand Seiko’s boutiques.
The Italian audio brand has released the first images of its new sleek, user-friendly outdoor speaker. The ‘Aster’ ($450) features a slim streamlined build and is designed to fit onto a mounted bracket system for easy installation. Once mounted, fans can use a spring mechanism to simply tilt the speaker as needed. Meanwhile, two lateral passive radiators have been placed on either side of the device to ensure rich bass immersion. Fans can expect the device to hit retailers by Spring 2023.
My Style Bags’ Trolley Milano ($710) is an elegant leather bag you’ll want to bring with you everywhere. Made in Italy, the bag is sized for international cabin baggage requirements and lined with pure cotton. Inside the bag, fans can find a series of internal zip pockets and straps meant to keep everything organized. The bag is also equipped with a double-height handle for easy maneuvering. Available now, this suitcase is sure to inspire your next adventure.
Fan favorite State Bicycle Co. has launched a new high-performance frame made with ‘cutting-edge carbon fiber materials.’ Designed with ‘advanced aerodynamics’ for maximum speed and efficiency, the lightweight Undefeated Carbon Disc ($1,300) marks the company’s first venture into carbon frames. Weighing in at just about 1100g - 1200g (depending on your frame size), this frame is designed for serious cyclists and competitive riders.
Dansko, perhaps best known for its unisex ‘Professional’ clog, has reimagined the go-to model in a handful of colorful, translucent colorways. Equipped with a slick, translucent TPU upper, the new ‘Professional Translucent’ clogs ($135) are easier than ever to clean. Plus, they’re built on top of the usual thick, durable outsole that makes all-day wear all the more comfortable. So if you’re looking for a colorful rainy day errand shoe, or to mix up your usual work shoe, shop the new translucent clog collection today.