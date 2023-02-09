Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Essential New Drops and More
It's almost Valentine's Day, so let's talk diamonds. For a lot of guys, ring shopping and diamond shopping can be hugely overwhelming. Many of us lack any sort of reference or knowledge, and we go into what may be one of the biggest purchases of our lives feeling totally uninformed. One of the big mysteries in the process is the whole lab-grown diamond situation. What is a lab-grown diamond? How is it different? How long does it take to grow a diamond? Gear Patrol Associate Editor Evan Malachosky recently tackled the lab-grown diamond world. If you find yourself in the market for a diamond, go read his article Lab Grown vs. Natural Diamonds: Everything You Need to Know to get your footing.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Sterling Pacific just launched a pair of aluminum suitcases bound to give some of those other metal case brands stiff competition. The 35L Cabin Travel Case ($1,495) and 80L Check-In Travel Case ($1,995) feature Italian full-grain leather handles, double combination locks, reinforced corners, and a clean handsome design that will look good no matter how long your plane is delayed.
Canadian family-owned footwear manufacturer, Viberg just launched their Spring/Summer ‘23 collection. Styles include classic hiker silhouettes like The Pachena Bay, Chelsea boots, Slip-Ons and the fan-favorite Service Boot 2040. Handmade in Canada since 1931, this is investment-worthy footwear.
John Deere just joined the EV revolution. According to our editors, “The new zero-turn mower is called the Z370R Electric ZTrak Mower, and it's the first in what's expected to be a wave of electric mowers and lawn tractors from the legendary manufacturer.” Aside from immediate noise and emission improvements, another big benefit is the reduced maintenance associated with this machine. Our editors say that "According to John Deere, the Z370R Electric will be much easier to maintain than its gas-powered brethren, since you won't ever need to change its oil or replace any filters or belts."
The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro is a new mechanical keyboard from OnePlus. With styling straight out of 1983, the keyboard has Bluetooth and USB functionality and also features a rotary dial with changeable functions. Pricing is still unavailable, but if you're looking to get your fingers clacking on a mechanical keyboard now, you can check out this Keychron.
K2 partnered with the team at BOA® Fit System to launch a new pair of ski boots—the Recon 120 BOA® Ski Boots—that provide skiers with “new levels of precision fit and micro-adjustability.” This fall, K2 is also set to launch the Mindbender BOA, the first-ever freeride ski boot with a BOA® fit system. They’ll be available for men and women.