Today in Gear: Essential New Drops and More

It's almost Valentine's Day, so let's talk diamonds. For a lot of guys, ring shopping and diamond shopping can be hugely overwhelming. Many of us lack any sort of reference or knowledge, and we go into what may be one of the biggest purchases of our lives feeling totally uninformed. One of the big mysteries in the process is the whole lab-grown diamond situation. What is a lab-grown diamond? How is it different? How long does it take to grow a diamond? Gear Patrol Associate Editor Evan Malachosky recently tackled the lab-grown diamond world. If you find yourself in the market for a diamond, go read his article Lab Grown vs. Natural Diamonds: Everything You Need to Know to get your footing.

