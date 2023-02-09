Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Timeless NOMOS Timepieces for Your Valentine
3
Here's What Mountain Dew’s Hot Sauce Tastes Like
4
The New Audemars Piguet Watches for 2023
5
Meet HOKA’s City-Savvy Transport Sneaker

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today in Gear: Essential New Drops and More

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.

today in gear february 9 2023 k2 recon 120 boa® men's ski boots 2024

It's almost Valentine's Day, so let's talk diamonds. For a lot of guys, ring shopping and diamond shopping can be hugely overwhelming. Many of us lack any sort of reference or knowledge, and we go into what may be one of the biggest purchases of our lives feeling totally uninformed. One of the big mysteries in the process is the whole lab-grown diamond situation. What is a lab-grown diamond? How is it different? How long does it take to grow a diamond? Gear Patrol Associate Editor Evan Malachosky recently tackled the lab-grown diamond world. If you find yourself in the market for a diamond, go read his article Lab Grown vs. Natural Diamonds: Everything You Need to Know to get your footing.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Roll On With These New Metal Travel Cases
sterling pacific suit cases

Sterling Pacific just launched a pair of aluminum suitcases bound to give some of those other metal case brands stiff competition. The 35L Cabin Travel Case ($1,495) and 80L Check-In Travel Case ($1,995) feature Italian full-grain leather handles, double combination locks, reinforced corners, and a clean handsome design that will look good no matter how long your plane is delayed.

SHOP NOW

Treat Your Feet
viberg spring summer 2023 shoes
Viberg

Canadian family-owned footwear manufacturer, Viberg just launched their Spring/Summer ‘23 collection. Styles include classic hiker silhouettes like The Pachena Bay, Chelsea boots, Slip-Ons and the fan-favorite Service Boot 2040. Handmade in Canada since 1931, this is investment-worthy footwear.

LEARN MORE

Ride On With This John Deere Riding Mower
john deere z370r electric ztrak residential zero turn mower lead
John Deere

John Deere just joined the EV revolution. According to our editors, “The new zero-turn mower is called the Z370R Electric ZTrak Mower, and it's the first in what's expected to be a wave of electric mowers and lawn tractors from the legendary manufacturer.” Aside from immediate noise and emission improvements, another big benefit is the reduced maintenance associated with this machine. Our editors say that "According to John Deere, the Z370R Electric will be much easier to maintain than its gas-powered brethren, since you won't ever need to change its oil or replace any filters or belts."

LEARN MORE

Make Some Noise With This Mechanical Keyboard
person typing on oneplus mechanical keyboard
OnePlus

The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro is a new mechanical keyboard from OnePlus. With styling straight out of 1983, the keyboard has Bluetooth and USB functionality and also features a rotary dial with changeable functions. Pricing is still unavailable, but if you're looking to get your fingers clacking on a mechanical keyboard now, you can check out this Keychron.

LEARN MORE

Meet the New K2 BOA® Fit System Ski Boots
k2 recon 120 boa® men's ski boots 2024
K2

K2 partnered with the team at BOA® Fit System to launch a new pair of ski boots—the Recon 120 BOA® Ski Boots—that provide skiers with “new levels of precision fit and micro-adjustability.” This fall, K2 is also set to launch the Mindbender BOA, the first-ever freeride ski boot with a BOA® fit system. They’ll be available for men and women.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Today in Gear
Today in Gear: Hump Day Product News
No One Can Refuse Such a Carabiner
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: What’s New and Notable
Today in Gear: Product News to Kick Off Your Week
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Today in Gear: Retro Edition
Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases
Today in Gear: 5 Products Worth Studying Up On
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
Today in Gear: Best of January