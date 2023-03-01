Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
According to a new patent, Ford seems to be working on a new system that would allow its electric vehicles to interact with your home’s electrical grid. In theory, the process could help EVs like the Ford Mustang Mach-E predict power outages before they happen. If this were to happen, the vehicle could even take it one step further, and preemptively increase its battery charge before the power failure. Then, the vehicle could even use that extra battery power to supply electricity back to your home or another EV. Of course, the system currently remains in the patent stage, but it certainly teases another exciting reason to go electric.
Today we’re taking a look at a bespoke eyewear line, plant mister and some interesting backcountry tech. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Ever dreamt of greener grass? Well, now you can have it. Sunday offers custom lawn plans built around the seasons. These come backed by the team’s — unlimited — expert support, so you can quickly find the answers to every issue. New users can kick things off with a soil test that will help Sunday design a custom regimen for your lawn. From there, they’ll harness climate and satellite data to build your plan so you can count on seasonal deliveries whenever it’s time to fertilize. And that fertilizer? It’s made with ingredients that are better for people, pets and the planet. Think seaweed, molasses and iron – ingredients like these go into every formula, which you can easily spray onto your lawn with a simple hose. With plans starting at just $40 for your first shipment, Sunday provides an affordable alternative to traditional professional services.
SHOP NOW
While the days of the Razr are long gone, Motorola is proving it’s still happily ahead of the curve with the nifty Motorola Defy. Expected to drop in late Spring 2023, the new device allows users to text from their smartphone without cellular service. To do so, the device uses Bluetooth to pair with your phone to the (Bullitt Satellite Connect) satellite network. From there, you’ll be able to access two-way messaging plus location sharing and an emergency SOS service. The streamlined, ultra-portable device weighs in at less than 70 grams and can fit right into your pocket. At just $99, it’s currently available for pre-order — and may prove to become life-saving gear.
LEARN MORE
Whether you’re getting away, or just trying to get through your last workout, there’s a bag for that. Berluti’s new Scitto Panelled Venezia Leather Weekend Bag ($4,750) is a gorgeous keepsake you’ll want to bring with you everywhere. Crafted in Italy from panels of signature Venezia calf leather, the tonal bag is embossed with the brand’s iconic ‘Scitto’ lettering and equipped with a series of organizational pockets. Made to last you a lifetime, this is the kind of bag that can transform any haphazard last-minute weekend getaway.
If you love houseplants, you need a mister. Ideal for everything from ferns to monsteras to orchids, a plant mister can transform your sleepy plants in between waterings. This – extremely elegant – version from Menu will ensure you never forget to mist your indoor garden, and make light of the task altogether. Plus, at $80, the Hydrous Plant Mister will make a great gift for any plant lover.
JINS began with a mission to provide functional, innovative eyewear. Over the last two decades the brand has done just that, and solidified an ultra-cool brand and feel. Now, they’ve announced plans to launch a new ‘JINS SABAE’ line; which will offer fans a unique collection of bespoke luxury frames. ‘Sabae’ refers to the city where the glasses will be made. It’s known for a legacy in eyewear manufacturing, and JINS hopes to celebrate the craftsmen that will be assembling the new collection. Frames across the collection will start at $290, with sales opening up tomorrow, March 2 at JINS’ official website.