Today in Gear: Your Daily Product Digest

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
While news of Tesla’s plans to introduce a $20,000 model have rocked recent airwaves, it’s also gotten competing brands fired up. Perhaps most notably, at least today, Toyota has now announced plans to execute a massive strategic shift to keep up with Tesla. As a result, despite remaining one of the ‘most vocally skeptical car [brands] regarding electric vehicles,’ the brand is now banking on the idea of developing an EV-only platform. To ramp up production, the company will need to rethink its manufacturing systems, and the new platform will allow the company to retool its current infrastructures. Expected to arrive in 2026, the new platform will also allow the company to expand its EV production at Lexus (previously, the team announced a plan to sell one million Lexus EVs globally by 2030). With additional plans to make Lexus a 100 percent EV brand by 2035, these next steps mark an exciting change for both brands and will have fans dreaming of new Rivians to come.
Today we’re taking a look at some new lightweight tents, a sporty G-SHOCK and hidden taillight drawers. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
This March, Academy is making it easier than ever to gear up and get out running. Their team stocks all the best brands, so you can shop for your specific footwear needs and find products that will elevate every step. New runners can find plenty of comfortable footwear and lightweight apparel for their very first adventures, while pros can quickly shop trail-tested favorites to take them the extra mile. Plus, for a limited time, readers can enter to win up to $1,000 worth of Brooks Running Shoes. To enter, simply head on over to Academy’s Run Month page and fill out the quick entry form. There you’ll find everything from socks to smart watches to trail-ready sunglasses so you can start training harder, and finishing faster today.
SHOP NOW
Most SPF fans know and love Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen, but now they can finally bring home the brand’s new Unseen Sunscreen for Body ($42). It’s formulated to provide 100 percent invisible, weightless sunscreen. Unscented and surprisingly silky, this nourishing gel formula is moisturizing, fast-absorbing and designed to provide SPF 40. So shop on to couple the new release with the time-tested Unseen Sunscreen for Face, or explore the whole collection today.
Set to drop in early Spring 2023, the new Ikos TR2 and Ikos TR3 are lightweight, two person tents weighing in at roughly five to seven pounds. Each tent is sustainably made with chemical-free, flame-resistant fabric; then treated with a PFC-free water repellent finish. On top of that, first-to-market DAC MX poles boast a greener anodization process than traditional tent poles, to top off the tent’s low environmental impact. Plus, both lightweight tents are also equipped with a 20D polyester mesh inner for maximum ventilation and insect protection, so you can sleep comfortably on every adventure.
LEARN MORE
The new G-SHOCK MOVE GBD-H2000 ($400) collection allows fans to monitor their heart rate and GPS location while enjoying all the flashy appeal from their favorite watch brand. The new models are equipped to track all kinds of workouts. Fans can use the accelerometer to count steps or the gyroscope to track their swimming sessions. Then, they can even tap into the Polar smartwatch library to analyze their workout performance or post-sleep recovery. So act fast and pre-order today, this G-SHOCK is going live on March 10.
Thanks to the folks at Black Sheep, fans can now add hidden ‘Rear Light Drawers’ in their VW Amarok or Toyota Hilux. Triggered by the press of a hidden button, an equally hidden drawer will then slide out and reveal the contents of your perfect tailgate. The design keeps your vehicle’s original tail lights in tact, and may just revolutionize your favorite car camping setup. Now all we can hope is that Black Sheep brings this setup to more electric trucks asap.