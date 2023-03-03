Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: T.G.I.F. Edition
To celebrate International Women’s Day, Erykah Badu teamed up with Cookies to launch her very first cannabis strain. Entitled ‘That Badu,’ the strain will go live on Wednesday March 8 (i.e. International Women’s Day) on Cookies and Lemonade shelves across California. The strain is a cross between Lemonchello and Jet Fuel Gelato, and Badu hopes to use the release to ‘dispel stigmas surrounding cannabis usage’ — particularly for moms and women. By fusing wellness, art, culture and fashion across a full collection of upcoming products (all set to drop later this year in May), Badu hopes to create an open space for women in cannabis.
Today we’re taking a look at a new watch from Mido, Bandit’s new running collection and an inventive match striker. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Designed with an ‘irresistible, neo-vintage’ look, the new Ocean Star Decompression Worldtimer ($1,441) will be released as two limited edition models. Both boast an original decompression table plus GMT function, and detailed bezel designed to show world time. Building off the original Ocean Star Skin Diver Watch, the new release adds an additional time zone plus new technologies like a glassbox-style sapphire crystal and the Calibre 80 with Nivachron™ balance-spring (and GMT function). Measuring 46.99 mm lug-to-lug, fans can choose between two dials — blue or black, and each adorned with applied, polished indices highlighted with Super-Luminova. Releasing March 15 on the Mido site, you’ll want to set an alarm for this drop.
Entitled ‘Evolution,’ the new 16-piece line offers technical pieces for beginners and pros. With everything from performance tees to contoured shorts, the collection was inspired by the everyday runner’s transition from winter hibernation mode to hitting the streets in warmer spring days. Fans can find the full lookbook here, or peruse men’s and women’s styles online now. Highlights include the new Superbeam Running Sleeves ($45), a sleek compression running sleeve with a gel pocket and thumb holes plus Airware Performance Singlets ($98) made from Italian mesh Airware fabric.
In a recent Teaser Video, Kia showcased its upcoming EV9 SUV. The new model will become the brand’s largest model in its all-electric lineup, and is set to be positioned as Kia’s newest flagship vehicle. The teaser comes about a year and a half after the concept’s initial debut, and will be followed by a full reveal on March 15. There, fans can expect to learn more performance specs and get a full serving of ‘the exciting features to come.’
Uncharted Supply Co. is known for creating everything from durable survival kits to power systems. Now they’ve packed a first aid kit into a lightweight dog collar. Designed for easy wear during long hikes, The Wolf Pack is made from military-grade nylon. Its 1.5” width helps distribute weight around your pup’s neck without causing strain, while a series of magnets make fastening and removing the piece a breeze. First displayed at Outdoor Retailer, the collar is set to drop soon for pet owners everywhere.
Houseplant’s Pebble Match Striker ($125) is a unique table tchotchke that can set your dreams on fire. It’s made out of durable cast iron and resembles two stones stacked on top of one another. Lifting the top stone will reveal a hollow bottom ‘stone’ in which one can stash matches. From there, the user can then strike the matches anywhere across the piece’s body. Of course, make sure to couple the piece with one of the brand’s Matchbox Sets ($28) to ensure you can stay ready for anything.