Today in Gear: T.G.I.F. Edition

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Erykah Badu teamed up with Cookies to launch her very first cannabis strain. Entitled ‘That Badu,’ the strain will go live on Wednesday March 8 (i.e. International Women’s Day) on Cookies and Lemonade shelves across California. The strain is a cross between Lemonchello and Jet Fuel Gelato, and Badu hopes to use the release to ‘dispel stigmas surrounding cannabis usage’ — particularly for moms and women. By fusing wellness, art, culture and fashion across a full collection of upcoming products (all set to drop later this year in May), Badu hopes to create an open space for women in cannabis.

Today we’re taking a look at a new watch from Mido, Bandit’s new running collection and an inventive match striker. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.