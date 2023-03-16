Today in Gear: Your Gear World Briefing

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Neatsy.ai just launched the very first AI-enabled footwear marketplace. The U.S.-based startup first made headlines for its ability to detect podiatry and orthopedic health issues with the help of an ordinary smartphone camera. Now, the company is using that same technology to launch a marketplace for AI-selected running shoes and insoles. The catch? Users can’t choose their own size. Instead, the app will use a full foot scan to determine the shape and features of your foot. From there, it will recommend the shoe model it believes will help increase your standard training efficiency and reduce injuries. The app can complete your foot scan in just two minutes, and then pull recommendations from a pool of over 200 models (including products from brands like New Balance, Nike and Asics). Newly launched, fans can try the app for themselves here.
Today we’re taking a look at a portable light speaker, caviar kit and Tempur-Pedic’s new office chair. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Assembled right here in the USA, the new C5 Field Watch is the perfect everyday wristwatch. This is a highly durable piece, with scratch-resistant domed sapphire and beach-ready details like a locking crown and 10 ATM water resistant rating. It's equipped for swimming, surfing, diving and anything else you might throw at it. Plus, thanks to the Swiss-made Ronda quartz movement, the C5 is a great ‘set-it-and-forget’ option for outdoor use. So if you’ve been searching for a reliable watch for daily wear, look no further.
SHOP NOW
Transparent’s Light Speaker ($350) is a lantern encircled with small speakers. Designed to offer fans a 360 degree sound experience, the glass speaker gives off ‘natural, living light.’ It can deliver up to 10 hours of battery time between charges, making it a great piece to keep on-hand for late-night, backyard hangs. Offered in both white or black, a modular design also makes it easy to repair — or upgrade — your speaker when the time comes.
LEARN MORE
adidas recently teamed up with NatGeo on a collection that features everything from rain jackets to hiking shoes to classic short sleeve tees. Styles across the collection feature NatGeo’s iconic yellow logo, plus adidas’ Terrex branding. That said, some of our favorite pieces here are the simply understated Long Sleeve Shirt ($44) and Pants ($49). Both styles come in a sleek black format with telltale Terrex and NatGeo branding displayed in the magazine’s quintessential yellow. Fans can view the full collection at the link below, though adidas is still slowly rolling out regional availability.
Huckberry recently teamed up with Island Creek Oysters to create a three-part Caviar Tasting Experience ($250). The full set comes with three distinct caviars: Sterling Farms California’s White Sturgeon Caviar, Adamas Siberian Caviar and Marshallberg Osetra Caviar. Fans will also receive an Uruguayan horn spoon and ICO caviar key, plus a 33-page caviar tasting journal. The bundle makes a great gift for everyone from the connoisseur to the newly caviar-curious, so shop on to bring one home today.
Whether you’re the type to work from home in a sleek suit or pajamas, we could all use a better office chair. Tempur-Pedic just launched the TEMPUR-Lumbar Support Office Chair ($444). It’s made with ‘the same material developed to cushion astronauts during space travel,’ and features a one-of-a-kind TEMPUR lumbar cushion. This cushion is made with an adaptive material that can support your back while promoting a ‘healthy’ posture. Equipped with a breathable mesh back, seven degree tilt and contoured seat cushion, this adjustable chair could help you meet your least favorite pain points with a little extra patience.