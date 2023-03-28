Today in Gear: Tomorrow’s Go-To Products Today

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Fans will soon be able to visit the world’s very first 3D-printed hotel. The new resort is billed as the new brainchild from Liz Lambert and the Danish design firm BIG, and will open in Marfa, Texas. For those unfamiliar, Marfa is home to The Chinati Foundation; an art museum founded by Donald Judd. Over the years, the town has become synonymous with experimental art and sweltering, minimalist vacation life. Now, it’s the perfect landing ground for ‘El Cosmico’ which is expected to stretch across 62 acres in total.
Today we’re taking a look at modern workwear, bonfire gear and a sporty lawn bowling set. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
iwi life’s Omega-3s are packed with a higher DHA blend to ensure optimal muscle recovery. Made with algae that’s sustainably grown outside with the power of the sun and natural salt water, iwi life’s Omega-3s provide 1.7x the absorption of fish, krill and other algae oils. How do we know that? iwi life's patented ingredient, AlmegaPl®, has published human clinical proof that it gets absorbed by your cells, and at a higher rate than fish or krill. This formula, Omega-3 Sport, also naturally contains chlorophyll and EPA Omega-3. As a result, with just two softgels per day, fans can access over 650 mg of true DHA. For a limited time, fans can use codeGEAR20 for 20 percent off. So what are you waiting for? Try iwi life today.
SHOP NOW
Whether you’re tackling a new biscuit recipe or fine-tuning your micro brew, you’ll have more fun while wearing the Corpsware Work Apron ($120). Launched as one of the very first pieces from the new Corpsware brand, the heavy canvas apron is a durable piece featuring an ‘interior kangaroo pocket’ and large chest pocket. Corpsware is a new apparel line prioritizing durable utility garments. They currently offer everything from sporty belts to cotton duck canvas jackets, plus a wealth of hardy tops for layering.
Kabin’s Flame Frame Vertical Bonfire Builder ($50) can help you streamline your usual fire-building in no time. The frame is made of sturdy, all-weather steel and is designed to help you build an ‘optimally oxygenated, long-lasting bonfire.’ Best of all, fans can prop heavy camp cookware at the top of the frame. Weighing in at just over six pounds, this go-to gear will make a great addition to your camp kit, or find itself happily at-home in your backyard setup.
Committing to a new fragrance can be difficult — which is why Nette is here to help. The popular candle brand has launched its very first fragrance collection with five new scents. The line boasts everything from ‘Coco Fleur - a solar floral musk’ to ‘La Forêt - a fresh and minimalist wood’ with 50ml bottles available for $120. That said, fans can bring home a $28 Discovery Set to sample all five scents for themselves, before settling down with ‘the one.’
Elekai Outdoor’s Lawn Bowling Set ($120) comes with ten solid wooden pins and two wooden balls. The set is made with glossy hevea wood, and arrives with a compact tote for hauling the full kit outside. Fans can easily bring the set outside to their backyard, the park or beach; and it makes a great housewarming (or hostess) gift, for every garden party or barbecue.