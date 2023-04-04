Today in Gear: The Day’s Best Product News

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Nasa has revealed the four astronaut team that will fly aboard the Artemis II to the moon. Made up of three Americans and one Canadian, the group will become the first people to fly towards the moon in over 50 years. The mission’s commander, Reid Wiseman, will be joined by the pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen. Canadian Space Agency specialist Jeremy Hansen will join the three NASA astronauts on a 10-day mission “occurring no earlier than the end of 2024.” If all goes well, the mission is expected to lay the groundwork for the Artemis III, where astronauts will be sent to touch down on the moon’s surface.
For over 30 years, Luminox has proudly partnered with the Navy SEALs. Now, the new Master Carbon SEAL Automatic 3860 Series pays homage to that time-tested relationship by offering a durable, adventure-ready timepiece in two different colors. These colors — green and steel gray — arrive on matching cut-to-fit rubber straps. Meanwhile, the 45 mm case is made of ultra-light weight CARBONOX™+, a high-performance carbon long bar compound. The CARBONOX™+ imparts a modern, distinctive gray to every version of this watch and helps build an ultra-strong watch case (with added shock and scratch resistance).
The ‘Bumper-Hike’ Low Top Sneakers ($675) were designed with an extra chunky rubber sole. Adorned with ‘tubular detailing,’ the curvy sneakers will launch in four different colors. Absolutely head-turning and confidently made in Italy, we doubt the ‘Bumper-Hike’ will make its way onto many trails. Nevertheless, they’ll stun in person and ship out on May 14, with pre-orders already available.
Whether you’re prepping one show-stopping T-bone or skirt steak for 10, the right steak knife can help you really seal the deal. Opinel, a fan favorite for simple, thoughtful knives, has built on its existing culinary collection with the recent addition of the new Facette Steak Knives. The new collection offers fans smooth, micro-serrated blades capped with premium wooden handles. With everything from ash to olive wood (and a mixed variety pack for $125), these knives are an easy dinner party hit.
Brunton has made a name for itself with premium, USA-made compasses. Each piece boasts a different feature set, and this release is no exception. The TruArc 15 ‘Luminous’ Compass ($80) was designed to help fans find their way across dark terrain, and features eight hours of glow-in-the-dark legibility for after-dark travel. Its EverNorth Magnet resists demagnetization, and a tool-free declination adjustment makes it easy to reset ‘magnetic north’ to true North. The compass also offers fans a map magnifier, engineer’s ruler and bubble level for precision readings.
Electronic Material Office is a London-based startup committed to a few key ideas including “Sustainability is luxury” and “Everything in black.” To kick things off the company has just released the new “Altar I.” The ‘ultra-low profile’ wireless keyboard is forged with premium sustainable materials to provide fans with an understated go-to that will look at home on any desk. Though pricing information is yet to surface, pre-orders are expected to open on April 6 – though fans should note that at this time the, “Altar I is currently in private, invite only beta” testing.
