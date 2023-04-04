Today in Gear: The Day’s Best Product News

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.

By Emma Cranston
today in gear april 4 2023 luminox watch
Luminox

Nasa has revealed the four astronaut team that will fly aboard the Artemis II to the moon. Made up of three Americans and one Canadian, the group will become the first people to fly towards the moon in over 50 years. The mission’s commander, Reid Wiseman, will be joined by the pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen. Canadian Space Agency specialist Jeremy Hansen will join the three NASA astronauts on a 10-day mission “occurring no earlier than the end of 2024.” If all goes well, the mission is expected to lay the groundwork for the Artemis III, where astronauts will be sent to touch down on the moon’s surface.

Today we’re taking a look at premium sneakers, steak knives and a stylish, sustainably-minded keyboard. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Luminox Just Dropped the Master Carbon SEAL Automatic
sponsored product man sitting on black car wearing green luminox watch
Luminox

For over 30 years, Luminox has proudly partnered with the Navy SEALs. Now, the new Master Carbon SEAL Automatic 3860 Series pays homage to that time-tested relationship by offering a durable, adventure-ready timepiece in two different colors. These colors — green and steel gray — arrive on matching cut-to-fit rubber straps. Meanwhile, the 45 mm case is made of ultra-light weight CARBONOX™+, a high-performance carbon long bar compound. The CARBONOX™+ imparts a modern, distinctive gray to every version of this watch and helps build an ultra-strong watch case (with added shock and scratch resistance).

SHOP NOW

Bounce On With JW Anderson’s New Sneakers
person wearing jw anderson bumper hike low top sneakers
JW Anderson

The ‘Bumper-Hike’ Low Top Sneakers ($675) were designed with an extra chunky rubber sole. Adorned with ‘tubular detailing,’ the curvy sneakers will launch in four different colors. Absolutely head-turning and confidently made in Italy, we doubt the ‘Bumper-Hike’ will make its way onto many trails. Nevertheless, they’ll stun in person and ship out on May 14, with pre-orders already available.

SHOP NOW

Host a Better Dinner Party With Opinel
opinel facette steak knives
Opinel

Whether you’re prepping one show-stopping T-bone or skirt steak for 10, the right steak knife can help you really seal the deal. Opinel, a fan favorite for simple, thoughtful knives, has built on its existing culinary collection with the recent addition of the new Facette Steak Knives. The new collection offers fans smooth, micro-serrated blades capped with premium wooden handles. With everything from ash to olive wood (and a mixed variety pack for $125), these knives are an easy dinner party hit.

SHOP NOW

Check Out Brunton’s TruArc 15 Luminous Compass
person hodlding up brunton truarc 15 luminous compass against map
Brunton

Brunton has made a name for itself with premium, USA-made compasses. Each piece boasts a different feature set, and this release is no exception. The TruArc 15 ‘Luminous’ Compass ($80) was designed to help fans find their way across dark terrain, and features eight hours of glow-in-the-dark legibility for after-dark travel. Its EverNorth Magnet resists demagnetization, and a tool-free declination adjustment makes it easy to reset ‘magnetic north’ to true North. The compass also offers fans a map magnifier, engineer’s ruler and bubble level for precision readings.

SHOP NOW

Electronic Materials Office Debuts Its Inaugural Keyboard
electric materials office altar i keyboard
Electronic Materials Office

Electronic Material Office is a London-based startup committed to a few key ideas including “Sustainability is luxury” and “Everything in black.” To kick things off the company has just released the new “Altar I.” The ‘ultra-low profile’ wireless keyboard is forged with premium sustainable materials to provide fans with an understated go-to that will look at home on any desk. Though pricing information is yet to surface, pre-orders are expected to open on April 6 – though fans should note that at this time the, “Altar I is currently in private, invite only beta” testing.

LEARN MORE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Sponsored
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Today in Gear: What’s New and Notable
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: Your Daily Product Digest
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases
Today in Gear: The Day’s Best Product News
Today in Gear: Your Product Drop Radar
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here