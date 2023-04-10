Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
A team of researchers from Cornell recently built a pair of sonar glasses that can essentially ‘hear’ you as you mouth words (without actually speaking). The device is powered by a small eyeglass attachment equipped with a series of tiny microphones and speakers. Unlike traditional ‘silent-speech recognition’ technology, the eyeglasses don’t need the user to face a camera, and are instead designed to read your own mouth as you silently give commands. Once ready, the glasses simply send (and receive) sound waves across your face to sense your mouth movements and analyze your echo profiles. Right now, the glasses are being used to help the wearer give silent commands like entering their passcode or pausing music – but who knows where this technology will take us.
Today we’re taking a look at a power-assisted wheelbarrow, tenkara fishing rod and a new high-end portable speaker. This is Today in Gear.
Tenkara Rod Co. celebrates the art of its namesake: ‘Tenkara.’ Defined as a ‘method of fly fishing that originated in the mountains of Japan,’ tenkara rods differ from traditional fly fishing rods in that they don’t have a reel. The brand’s updated Yari Rod Kit ($295) includes everything you’ll need to fish light lines in mountain streams. The rod is made with carbon fiber and fiberglass, extends out to ~12 feet (but packs down to ~21 inches) and weighs in at just 2.3 ounces. It’s the brand’s first rod made in Japan, and it’s a great piece of gear to pack out this summer.
The Sea Salt RC30 from New Balance is a chic new take on the brand’s original 1970’s heritage designs. Almost minimalist – if you exclude the strange, mind bending tread – the sneakers feature a muted leather upper dotted with suede overlays. They’re a great go-to for the office cool guy, or his aspiring mentee. Looking for a louder option? The Junya Watanabe MAN version takes the same silhouette and reworks it in bright orange, red and maroon.
The Motion X6000 is billed as ‘the world’s first portable high-fidelity bluetooth speaker with spatial audio.’ It’s the brand’s most high-end speaker to date, and technically built by Anker Innovation’s premium audio brand; soundcore. The speaker features a metal grille which wraps around five drivers, two woofers, two tweeters and one, full-range, upwards-firing driver. Best of all, fans can pre-order the device today for just $150.
Makita built a power-assisted wheelbarrow that’s equipped to haul up to 290 pounds at a time. The ‘Makita XUC01PTX1 36V’ is powered by a brushless motor and boasts two speed settings, plus a steel bucket (with a three cubic foot capacity). Fully charged, the device can run for up to 100 minutes, giving you plenty of time to haul whatever life throws your way. The full kit currently retails for $1,368 — marked down 34 percent from $2,061.