Today in Gear: Your Quick-Hit Guide to Product News

Need a tractor? For a limited time, fans can bid on a fully-restored 1964 Lamborghini 1R Tractor. With an estimated price of $18,000 - $22,000, the tractor gives fans a much more affordable way to buy into the family. Its bright blue and orange body boasts an odometer with just 2,727 miles, and a 1½-liter twin-cylinder air-cooled diesel engine that can produce 26 horsepower. The tractor marks an important point in the Lamborghini history, which began by supplying a wide range of reliable tractors to Italian farmers, well before they released their first sports car. Fans can bid on the tractor for three more days, and read on to learn how Ferruccio Lamborghini’s Ferrari 250 GT and family-owned tractor factory paved the way for every supercar to come here.

Today we’re taking a look at the 2024 Jeep Wrangler, Loafers from ROA and solar-powered headphones. This is Today in Gear.

