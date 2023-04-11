Today in Gear: Your Quick-Hit Guide to Product News

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Need a tractor? For a limited time, fans can bid on a fully-restored 1964 Lamborghini 1R Tractor. With an estimated price of $18,000 - $22,000, the tractor gives fans a much more affordable way to buy into the family. Its bright blue and orange body boasts an odometer with just 2,727 miles, and a 1½-liter twin-cylinder air-cooled diesel engine that can produce 26 horsepower. The tractor marks an important point in the Lamborghini history, which began by supplying a wide range of reliable tractors to Italian farmers, well before they released their first sports car. Fans can bid on the tractor for three more days, and read on to learn how Ferruccio Lamborghini’s Ferrari 250 GT and family-owned tractor factory paved the way for every supercar to come here.
FORGE+BOND describes itself as a ‘new kind of company,’ one that takes a ‘responsibility-first approach to manufacturing thermoplastic carbon fiber bicycle wheels and accessories.’ What does this mean? Essentially the brand has developed a proprietary material that replaces the brittle, toxic epoxies found in traditional carbon fiber products with long-chain nylon polymers. As a result, FORGE+BOND’s products can achieve a truly circular life cycle – i.e. they can be made, recycled and re-made literally forever. The brand is launching enduro mountain biking wheels (F+B 30 EM 29” Wheel) and gravel wheels (F+B 25 GR 700c Wheel), which fans can shop today.
ROA, the Italian footwear brand you (should) know and love, just released a new pair of loafers. Traditionally, the brand’s genre-bending gorpcore takes traditional outdoors-accents and materials and weaves them into a contemporary, but still fairly outdoors-ready silhouette. Here, they’ve taken things a step further, by equipping a pair of leather loafers with a Vibram megagrip (toothed tread) sole. The ‘office-ready’ Loafers ($435) won’t fool any true gear head, as the brand’s logo still peeks out from the smooth toe.
The Urbanista Los Angeles ($199) are the world’s first solar-charging wireless headphones powered by Powerfoyle solar cell material. They’re designed to convert all light — both indoor and outdoor — into energy, and essentially ‘never stop charging when exposed to light.’ Equipped with active noise canceling and an ambient sound mode, the headphones boast an 80 hour battery reserve at full charge. Inside, 40 mm dynamic drivers provide strong sound plus a microphone and on-ear detection to ensure proper playback.
The new model is set to be the brand’s ‘most off-road-ready Wrangler yet,’ and boasts a hearty infotainment system. As far as the Rubicon goes (i.e. the brand’s top off-road trim for any Jeep Wrangler), fans will now be able to equip the Wrangler Rubicon with a full floating Dana 44 HD rear axle, which boosts the tow rating to 5,000 pounds. Inside, every Wrangler will boast a 12.3-inch touchscreen dashboard, plus a built-in app (Trails Offroad) that can guide drivers through 62 Jeep-approved off-road trails. If that’s not enough, fans can upgrade their subscription to unlock over 3,000 guided trails.
Ever wished you could push your bathroom renovation just a little bit further? Well, now you can. Push your spring cleaning to the max by tacking on Kristina Dam’s $145 Dowel Toilet Paper Holder. It’s made in Poland, out of stainless steel and walnut, and might just be the finishing touch you never knew you needed. And while obscuring the walnut dowel with a full roll might feel a bit beside the point, it’ll certainly make the chore of replacing the roll feel a little more; elegant.