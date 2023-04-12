Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Ever dreamt of off-roading in a Volkswagen? Well, now you (kind of) can. The 2024 Atlas Peak Edition arrives after the brand debuted its Basecamp concept vehicle back in 2019. At that point, the concept offered a rugged version of the Atlas SUV. Now, cosmetic elements from that concept have been used to design a new trim for the Atlas Peak — the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition — which reinvents the SUV as a more ‘outdoorsy’ version of the classic vehicle. The new trim equips the Atlas with 18” black alloy wheels clad in all-terrain rubber, but we’ll have to wait to see if any additional specs can render it truly trail-ready. At this point, pricing, availability and additional details are yet to be announced, though these should be revealed at the special edition model’s official launch this summer.
Today we’re taking a look at a Himalayan salt plate, TJB’s thinnest knife yet and a great spring shoe. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Sunday’s Custom Lawn Care programs have helped people build the yards of their dreams for over four years, but they've always required a subscription (retailing over $150). Now, for the first time ever, Sunday is offering a ‘Spring Lawn Kit’, for new fans who want to try the service out before locking in for a full one year subscription. The bundle includes the brand's top products for spring: Two Fertilizers to help kickstart grass growth, and a Dandelion Weed Killer to knock back the pesky weeds that love to pop out around this time of the year. All of this for only $70! Alternatively, if you want to dive right into a subscription plan, Sunday is running a 20 percent off All Lawn Plans offer through the end of April.
Most springs, it’s not a matter of asking what shoe brand you’ll reach for — but rather, which model. Die-hard fans already know the power that KEEN holds over the perfect spring wardrobe; but new fans listen up. The Newport H2 ($130) just dropped in several new colors, and offers smart features like a higher-traction rubber outsole, a lace-lock bungee system and quick-dry lining. It’s part water sandal, part hiker, and fully machine washable.
Charcoal Champion’s Himalayan Salt Plate & Holder Set ($50) is the perfect tool for serving grilled meats and seafood. It’s designed to infuse anything it’s holding with a rich, balanced salty flavor; so fans can go ahead and drop down anything they’ve grilled directly on the salt slab. The eight inch x 12 inch plate boasts a slab of 100 percent Himalayan salt, plus a porcelain-coated steel salt plate base.
The Ellis Slim ($109) is ‘thinner than a pack of gum,’ but still equipped to become your new favorite EDC. It’s available in both straight-bladed and serrated versions and features a Swedish Sandvik 12C27 steel blade. The knife comes with a deep-carry wire clip and offers fans a suite of versatile tools; including the brand’s ‘All-Things scraper,’ flat-head screwdriver and a pry bar. A decidedly minimal workhorse, the Ellis Slim is made to pack a punch.
This new product is Plugable’s first Apple-specific accessory, and was designed for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air users. The AMS-5IN1E ($33) is designed to fit flush against your Mac and instantly adds five ports to your laptop. It slots in around your MagSafe charger, and offers a headphone jack, two USB 3.0 ports, a USB4/Thunderbolt 4 port and a Gigabit Ethernet port. Equipped with this one piece of gear, fans can also transfer data up to 40 Gbps and connect a 6K 60Hz display.