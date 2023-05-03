Today in Gear: Today’s Drops, Right Here Right Now

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Google and Apple recently announced they’re prepared to team up to crack down on ‘Bluetooth tracker stalking.’ These trackers (like AirTags and Tiles) have become a must-have for travelers, yet they leave users open to harm. Dave Burke, Google’s vice president of engineering for Android, explained that, “Bluetooth trackers have created tremendous user benefits, but they also bring the potential of unwanted tracking, which requires industry wide action to solve.” In practice, bad actors have placed trackers on unsuspecting victims to follow them — and even used the method to steal high-end cars. Now, the two tech giants hope to roll out better anti-stalking features, and guard rails that can help protect users.
Today we’re taking a look at the McLaren x Weatherman umbrella collection, an air-conditioned vest and a great gear hauler. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Sunday, the planet friendly lawn care brand we all know and love, just released its new line of Pest Control Plans. With three options to choose from, all plans include products that are made with plant-based, DEET-free, non-toxic chemicals. Each plan is built around a single box filled with a season’s worth of easy-to-use products, all designed to defend your home and family. Ideal for those with kids or pets roaming around the house, Sunday Pest Plans are created to prevent the four most common insects plaguing US homes: Mosquitos, Ticks, Ants and Spiders.
SHOP NOW
Weatherman recently teamed up with the McLaren Formula 1 Team to create a new limited edition umbrella collection. The full lineup includes three new models ranging from $84 - $114. Each was ‘specially engineered’ for the 2023 McLaren Formula 1 team, and the collection includes two of Weatherman’s most popular models the 40" wide-when-opened Collapsible Umbrella and the 57” Golf Umbrella. Fans can also shop the bright orange McLaren Golf Umbrella (in ‘Papaya’), which is currently available for presale and sure to turn more than a few heads.
Japanese brand Fresh Service is readying a new ‘Air Cooler Vest.’ Set to launch today, the vest features two rear fans powered by a portable battery. The vest itself comes in two colors (olive and black) and is made with SOLOTEX, a soft, stretchy material. The vest will launch as part of the brand’s larger Spring/Summer collection, where fans can expect to find an eclectic range of reliable workwear.
ISLE has already established itself as one of the premier (if not original) stand-up paddle board manufacturers in San Diego, but now, it’s taking things one step further. With the launch of The Pro Series, i.e. a new range of SUP boards equipped with inflatable headboards, the brand has essentially invented a hybrid kayak-stand-up-paddle-board. The new product also eliminates the common ‘taco’ issue that occurs with most inflatable kayaks, but to read everything we love about the new product, you can check out our full write-up here.
Snow Peak’s ‘Fireplace Canvas Bag’ comes in three sizes. The smallest will leave you with more than enough room to carry all the kindling and small brush you need — while the largest is designed to help fans easily carry logs to their campsite, fire pit or fireplace. Retailing now for $50 - $75, the bags are made with a durable, rip-resistant canvas material that won’t snag on small sticks or give way when packed with heavier material. An absolute campground must-have, the largest size will double as a great beach bag in warmer weather.