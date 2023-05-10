Today in Gear: The Day's Best Product News

Another day, another strange AI headline. Spotify has reportedly removed tens of thousands of AI-generated songs from its platform. The tracks were created by the generative AI company 'Boomy,' and removed after Universal Music flagged to Spotify (and a handful of other major services) that it had detected suspicious streaming activity coming off of Boomy's songs. In effect, the company suspected that Boomy had uploaded the songs and then used bots to boost the listener figures on these songs to generate streaming revenue. Many major figures in the music industry have been raising flags over the threat impact of both AI-generated tracks and bot-boosted streaming, but this specific example constitutes a larger issue, with Boomy claiming its users have created "14,554,448 songs," which it emphasizes to be just under 14 percent of "the world's recorded music." So far, Spotify has removed seven percent of Boomy's songs from its platform.

