Today in Gear: The Day's Best Product News

Another day, another strange AI headline. Spotify has reportedly removed tens of thousands of AI-generated songs from its platform. The tracks were created by the generative AI company 'Boomy,' and removed after Universal Music flagged to Spotify (and a handful of other major services) that it had detected suspicious streaming activity coming off of Boomy's songs. In effect, the company suspected that Boomy had uploaded the songs and then used bots to boost the listener figures on these songs to generate streaming revenue. Many major figures in the music industry have been raising flags over the threat impact of both AI-generated tracks and bot-boosted streaming, but this specific example constitutes a larger issue, with Boomy claiming its users have created "14,554,448 songs," which it emphasizes to be just under 14 percent of "the world's recorded music." So far, Spotify has removed seven percent of Boomy's songs from its platform.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Proudly USA-made, Chris King’s all-road ‘FusionFiber Wheels’ are designed for smooth riding across everything from pavement to rough gravel roads. Designed and built in collaboration with CSS Composites (i.e. the inventors of FusionFiber) the wheels’ thermoplastic material can provide better traction plus less feedback and fewer vibrations. Best of all, the ARD4 wheelset ($2850) is fully recyclable.
ATECH Innovation’s AirTag Multitool ($35) is a versatile new way to carry your usual AirTag. The company’s AirTag Multitools range from the ‘lite’ 4-in-1 model to the ‘ultra’ 10-in-1 tool, but its safe to call the standard 7-in-1 version the brand’s happy medium. There, fans can find a compact tool equipped with its own key ring and carabiner, plus a phone stand, bottle opener and bicycle tool. It’s built with stainless steel and decked out with a quarter-inch hex wrench, 5.5 mm hex wrench and 12 mm hex wrench. On top of that, it’s even TSA-compliant, so you can slip it in or onto your usual suitcase.
Now, it’s all about (mock) straw caps. Designed in collaboration with No Vacancy Inn, Marni’s newest baseball cap is woven from a plush cotton-blend to produce a thatched detailing that looks like a traditional straw weave. Available in three sizes and either a Camel or a bright blue colorway, the $375 cap will be there for every PTO day to come.
Attaquer is known for releasing high quality cycling jerseys, bibs and kits in gorgeous graphic prints. In the past, the brand has even paired with artists like Egle Zvirblyte to create decidedly eye catching collections — but the new Attaquer Parametric collection is here to help fans cycle into the future. There, the team has launched fresh spins on its popular All Day and Ultra+ jerseys, which are built for comfortable summer cycling. So explore the collection today to add a flashy touch to your favorite route.
While some may argue that ‘grilling corn’ never presented a problem big enough to solve, with the simplest tools, come the simplest solutions. Charcoal Companion’s Corn Grilling Basket ($15) is an easy way to ensure you get the perfect charr across every ear, every time. So say goodbye to tong-flipping corn; only to have it roll across the grill. This stainless steel, nonstick-coated tool can help you flip up to four ears of corn at once; and it’s sure to become a great part of your grill kit.