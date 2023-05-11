Today in Gear: Five Products Worth Studying Up On

Rumors are already swirling around the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Max, though the models are not expected to be revealed until next year. Ross Young, a ‘well-regarded tipster,’ recently leaked news that the 16 Pro will have a 6.3-inch screen, while the Pro Max may be released with a 6.9-inch display. The move would mark Apple’s first major screen size increase in years, and the iPhone 15 series is still expected to arrive in September with the same dimensions as the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro. The decision may be fueled by the fact that sales of the iPhone 14 Plus reportedly came in at 59 percent above the sales of the iPhone 13 mini, and mini fans will likely still have to lean on the 13 as the latest — and perhaps last — tiny phone to come.

Today we’re taking a look at a new home security system, watch collection and premium red wine. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.

