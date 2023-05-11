Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Five Products Worth Studying Up On
Rumors are already swirling around the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Max, though the models are not expected to be revealed until next year. Ross Young, a ‘well-regarded tipster,’ recently leaked news that the 16 Pro will have a 6.3-inch screen, while the Pro Max may be released with a 6.9-inch display. The move would mark Apple’s first major screen size increase in years, and the iPhone 15 series is still expected to arrive in September with the same dimensions as the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro. The decision may be fueled by the fact that sales of the iPhone 14 Plus reportedly came in at 59 percent above the sales of the iPhone 13 mini, and mini fans will likely still have to lean on the 13 as the latest — and perhaps last — tiny phone to come.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
This ‘atmospheric water generator’ is designed to extract water from the air and turn it into clean drinking water. Sprout ($399) uses a six-stage filtration system to produce up to two and a half gallons of water while also cleaning the air. The hospital-grade air filter can remove smoke, viruses and bacteria from the air while also collecting chemicals, allergens and mold spores. The device is currently available for limited pre-orders at a $399 price point, with the regular retail price expected to rise to $799 in July.
Roku’s new smart home security package builds on the brand’s Wyze partnership to now offer a full five-part security system you can operate from the Roku Smart Home app. The full kit includes a keypad, motion sensor, two door and window sensors plus a hub with a loud siren. The full Roku Home Monitoring System SE ($99) can also be paired with 24/7 professional monitoring through Noonlight ($9.99 a month or $99.99 a year) – but Roku is currently offering annual subscriptions for up to 50 percent off for the first year.
To spend or not to spend? That is the question. Le Gramme has released a $540 brushed recycled sterling silver and ceramic bracelet. Named for its weight, the 5g ‘Le Gramme’ bracelet is crafted in France, finished with a matte, brushed effect and then secured with a logo-engraved screw fastening. It’s built to blend in, and the definition of stealth wealth, but spotting one in the wild (and calling it out) will likely feel as good as owning it yourself.
Founded in 1900 by Georges de Latour, Beaulieu Vineyard officially released the fifth vintage of Rarity ever produced. The new release — Rarity 2016 — is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot pulled from the Rutherford ranches’ ‘finest vineyard blocks.’ The nose is ‘bursting with dark blackberry and cassis,’ while notes of roast coffee, black currant and crushed violets come through on the palate. Grown from deep rooted vines in well-draining, alluvial fan soils on the western bench-lands of Napa Valley’s Rutherford AVA, this is a release you don’t want to miss.
Since launching its silver titanium watch bands, Nomad has struggled to keep them in stock — but now, they’re finally back. Made with Grade Two Titanium and finished with an advanced diamond-like carbon coating, the Titanum Band ($300) is available in both silver and black. It’s designed for the Series 6 - 8 models, plus the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra, the lightweight band is an easy way to elevate your favorite smartwatch.