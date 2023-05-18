Today in Gear: Your Product Drop Radar

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Amazon just unveiled a suite of new Echo devices. Ranging from a brand new smart speaker to the extra child-friendly Echo Show 5 Kids. Beginning with the new Echo Pop ($40), a front-facing directional speaker with built-in Alexa access, the device was notably built with included ‘eero’ support. As a result, the Echo Pop can add up to 1,000 square feet to any existing eero Wi-Fi network. Meanwhile, the Echo Show 5 ($90) smart speaker launched beside the new Echo Show 5 Kids ($100). The kids version is decked out in a galaxy-themed design and built to offer kid-friendly Alexa responses as well as jokes, homework help and censored lyric filtering. The lineup also included a completely redesigned wireless earbud, the Echo Buds ($40), which offer rich sound but also allow the wearer to bring Alexa out on the go.
Today we’re taking a look at a new technical Arc’teryx collection, an AI-powered pen and Issue 20 of Gear Patrol Magazine. This is Today in Gear.
Roark recently teamed up with Ciele Athletics to produce a great summer-ready trail running kit. The kit includes two technical running shorts, a breathable running tee, soft-brim running cap and a bucket hat. Each style is made with lightweight performance stretch materials designed to keep you comfortable on the trail. Plus, thanks to moisture-wicking, antimicrobial fabrics, fans can count on these pieces to stay cool and dry faster (in fact the DriRelease Shirt dries four times faster than standard cotton) on any run. Tested in the dense, humid jungles of Tahiti, this is the summer running gear you’ve been waiting for.
While many brands have released helmets embedded with their own crash sensors, Aleck recently developed a versatile button that can pop onto any helmet. The Tocsen Helmet Crash Sensor ($60) is designed to detect and automatically respond to any serious helmet impact. Once triggered, it will set off an alarm and communicate your location to your emergency contacts. Any other Tocsen App users within 1.8 miles will also be alerted, to help speed up the response time. So if you or a loved one are planning to hit the road for a solo sesh this summer, make sure to pop on the Tocsen sensor before heading out.
The latest edition of Gear Patrol Magazine is here with everything you need for a summer full of warm-weather adventures. From seasonal explainers to expert-vetted gear recommendations on everything from travel cameras to beach chairs, you’ll find all the necessary tools to take on any pursuit.
Known for its popular ‘Carry-On Suit,’ Buck Mason just dropped the fan favorite in a comfortable Linen Hopsack fabric. Available in a light bone or dark navy colorway, fans can shop the full suit or Linen Pants ($168) and Linen Jacket ($228) separately. Sure to come in handy this summer, the piece boasts a textured dobby weave made from a mix of cotton and linen, so fans can count on a breathable balance between structure and comfort on the road.
While styluses have been around for a long time, the Nuwa Pen ($179) takes things a step further because it’s for one, an actual pen, and two — requires no screen, specific surface or special paper. Instead, fans can use the pen to write in their usual journal, on sticky notes or upon a random sheet of paper. From there, the pen’s AI-powered cameras trace the (inked) lines of your handwriting and digitize them into the Nuwa app. Your handwritten notes are then organized into a digital journal, where you can sync them into your favorite productivity apps. With Apple’s new journal app on the way, Nuwa may be the tech you need to make the leap to digital diarying.