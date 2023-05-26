Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.

By Emma Cranston
today in gear may 26 2023 man standing in bathroom wearing uniqlo airism boxers and shirt
UNIQLO

Looking for the world’s most expensive ice cream? Well, Cellato has you covered. The savory Byakuya release retails for $6,380 and is made with rare white truffles that are sourced exclusively from Alba, Italy. Traditionally, these truffles can sell for up to $14,500 per kilogram, so blending them into an ice cream meant working very, very carefully. The full ingredient list boasts other flavors like edible gold leaf, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and sake lees; and the ice cream arrives with its own metal spoon — but not just any spoon. The handmade utensil is painstakingly crafted by Takeuchi artisans who use traditional techniques and materials originating from temple and shrine construction. So yes, if you’re looking for the world’s most expensive ice cream, look no further than Cellato.

Today we’re taking a look at a sleek limited edition briefcase, chic cycling collection and innovative barbecue skewer. This is Today in Gear.

Reimagine Breathable Innerwear with UNIQLO
sponsored product uniqlo airism boxers
UNIQLO

This summer, it’s time to finally ditch your heaviest tees and briefs in favor of UNIQLO’s tried and true AIRism collection. Designed to help you feel fresh, stay dry and remain comfortable through the entire day, AIRism is powered by smart, wearable technology. Across the larger AIRism collection, fans can find everything from lightweight shorts to breathable boxer briefs. So this summer, don’t waste another second. Make the switch to AIRism today to feel — and look — extra fresh.

SHOP NOW

Carl Friedrik Celebrates Ten Years in Style
carl friedrik palissy briefcase and wallet
Carl Friedrik

To kick off its 10-year anniversary, the brand has announced the release of a new limited edition version of its popular Palissy Briefcase ($725). Traditionally offered in four sleek colors, the limited release will drop in an eye-catching ‘Naturale’ colorway, alongside a matching Naturale Swanfield wallet ($145). Both pieces are made with a Tuscan, vegetable-tanned Vachetta leather. The Palissy boasts a dedicated laptop pocket, plus room for a notebook, documents and other daily essentials. The drop will center around exactly 200 (numbered) pieces, with 100 wallets and briefcases available for pre-order today.

SHOP NOW

Café du Cycliste Teams Up with agnès b.
man riding bike on road wearing cafe du cycliste gear
Café Du Cycliste

The ultra-chic French cycling brand just tapped the popular French fashion house, agnès b., for an elegant new collection. Equipped with fan favorites like graphic-print jerseys ($175) and bibs ($250), the lineup also includes several pieces of daily wear for life off the racing track. With zip-up polos ($215) and cardigans ($230) rounding out the series, you’ll want to scoop these pieces up for your next pre (and post) race kit.

SHOP NOW

Ready to Spice Things Up?
charcoal companion himalayan salt skewers
Bespoke Post

For the last few years, one grill trend just keeps popping up: Himalayan salt block grilling. Traditionally, the practice requires one to place the salt block either between the meat and grill grates or use the block to press down on the meat as it cooks directly on the grates. Luckily, Charcoal Companion streamlined the process. With the company’s new Himalayan Salt Skewers ($15), fans can press their favorite meats and veggies between the blocks, to flavor every bite without taking up the entire cooking space. So if you’re shopping for the pit master who has everything, consider throwing these in their grill kit this summer.

SHOP NOW

Hit the Trail in Merrell’s Newest Running Shoe
merrell men's nova 3 gore tex® shoe
Merrell

This summer, Merrell dropped the new Nova 3 Sneaker ($125) alongside a durable waterproof version; the Nova 3 GORE-TEX ($155). Equipped for everything from muddy terrain to a rocky scramble, the new shoe boasts a softer (and ‘more responsive’) midsole plus an improved grip-enhancing outsole designed by Vibram. Weatherproofed, yet notably breathable thanks to a mesh upper, the shoe features a 100 percent recycled mesh lining, footbed cover, webbing and laces.

SHOP NOW

