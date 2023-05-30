Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The first-ever National Black Brewers Association recently formed, to much fanfare at last week’s Craft Brewers Conference. Founded by Kevin Johnson, the co-founder of Oak Park Brew (and notably, the former mayor of Sacramento, CA), the National Black Brewers Association is designed to center around four key goals: Promoting the Black brewing community ‘as a first-of-its-kind organization,’ increasing the number of Black participants in the brewing industry, exercising political influence by developing and advocating for effective policies and ultimately fostering an understanding of the history and legacy of Black brewing in the United States. In a country where only 117 of the 9,500 breweries operating today are Black-owned, the formation of this new organization is not only exciting but much, much needed.
Today we’re taking a look at a summer-friendly shoe, a great three-person tent and high-end French motorcycles. This is Today in Gear.
Merrell’s ‘Speed Strike Leather Sieve’ ($95) is a new water-friendly sneaker. Billed as a ‘hybrid performance sandal,’ the mesh shoe taps durable leather uppers for added strength plus a ‘sticky trail outsole’ to help fans scramble up and down wet terrain. Boasting a 100 percent recycled mesh lining, webbing and EVA foam insole, the best part of the Sieve is a molded nylon arch shank. Fully adjustable, the piece is designed to hug your foot’s arch for added support, and locks in at your preferred fit thanks to a handy pull cord.
The combined ‘Stake Hammer/Hatchet’ ($100) from Big Agnes is designed to tackle multiple jobs around your campsite. Its stainless steel head is made to stand up to hard-hitting impact, and can be used to split firewood or hammer in your tent stakes. Meanwhile, an aluminum handle keeps the piece fairly lightweight — weighing in at one pound eight ounces — so you can easily pack it out on the trail.
The new collection is inspired by what Percival calls ‘the nostalgic British garden.’ It’s chock full of breathable, summery designs plus plenty of the brand’s well-known tapestry embroidery. Fans can find artful Cuban Shirts ($345) dotted with tiny embroidered landscapes (plus matching shorts), as well as streamlined tees ($67) decorated with botanical prints and airy crocheted shirts ($520) built for garden parties.
While ultralight backpacking tents leave room to be desired, and burly car camping tents are often too difficult to haul up the trail, Mountain Hardware’s Meridian 3 Tent ($325) may be the ‘just right’ solution you’ve been looking for. Equipped with two large doors and fully encircled by mesh along the walls and canopy, the tent allows for prime stargazing, bird watching and ventilation. It’s easy to set up, a roomy option for two, and comes with just enough room for a third pup, child or guest to cozy right up.
Brough Superior just unveiled its new Ultimate series. Limited to just 19 pieces, the series centers around limited edition versions of its SS100 and Lawrence models. Both are custom built and hand-crafted. The Lawrence is a two-seater motorcycle, while the SS100 follows a sleek, traditional build. The bikes’ engines are ‘sculpted from two blocks of high quality aluminum,’ and informed by Brough Superior's legacy work with Aston Martin.