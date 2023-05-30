Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

The first-ever National Black Brewers Association recently formed, to much fanfare at last week’s Craft Brewers Conference. Founded by Kevin Johnson, the co-founder of Oak Park Brew (and notably, the former mayor of Sacramento, CA), the National Black Brewers Association is designed to center around four key goals: Promoting the Black brewing community ‘as a first-of-its-kind organization,’ increasing the number of Black participants in the brewing industry, exercising political influence by developing and advocating for effective policies and ultimately fostering an understanding of the history and legacy of Black brewing in the United States. In a country where only 117 of the 9,500 breweries operating today are Black-owned, the formation of this new organization is not only exciting but much, much needed.

Today we’re taking a look at a summer-friendly shoe, a great three-person tent and high-end French motorcycles. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.

