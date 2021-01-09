The world is full of capable vehicles, but few can pull off quite as many different tasks well as the Mercedes-AMG G63. As we put it in our review, it's effectively an automotive multi-tool — a single ride able to do the job of a muscle car, a luxury sedan and an off-roader. Of course, all that capability doesn't come cheap; the G63 starts at $156,450, and come close to $190K when you start adding options and playing with the copious color choices.

Luckily, there's another way you can try to park a G-Wagen in your driveway: by winning one. And even if you don't bring home the proverbial bacon in this Omaze G63 giveaway, you can sleep well at night knowing you're supporting a great cause.

See, this Omaze contest is in support of the Black Voters Matter fund, a nonprofit organization that aims to increase the representation of marginalized, predominantly Black communities and fight voter suppression across the United States. The group does so through a wide variety of initiatives, including voter engagement buses that help mobilize citizens during all three varieties of the voting process — voting by mail, early voting, and casting ballots on Election Day — and by hosting events like their BVM Parties at the Polls, which bring a carnival atmosphere to voting lines in order to make exercising your rights less of a chore and more of a pleasure.

So, long story short: help fight for Black voter rights, and maybe win one of the best SUVs you can buy at any price in the process. Sounds like a win-win of epic proportions to us.

