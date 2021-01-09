Today's Top Stories
Enter to Win a Mercedes-AMG G63 and Help Black Votes Matter More

The G63 is a wonder of an automobile, but it's pricey. Now, you can try and win it and also help fight for equality.

By Will Sabel Courtney
mercedes amg g63 omaze black votes matter
Omaze

The world is full of capable vehicles, but few can pull off quite as many different tasks well as the Mercedes-AMG G63. As we put it in our review, it's effectively an automotive multi-tool — a single ride able to do the job of a muscle car, a luxury sedan and an off-roader. Of course, all that capability doesn't come cheap; the G63 starts at $156,450, and come close to $190K when you start adding options and playing with the copious color choices.

Luckily, there's another way you can try to park a G-Wagen in your driveway: by winning one. And even if you don't bring home the proverbial bacon in this Omaze G63 giveaway, you can sleep well at night knowing you're supporting a great cause.

See, this Omaze contest is in support of the Black Voters Matter fund, a nonprofit organization that aims to increase the representation of marginalized, predominantly Black communities and fight voter suppression across the United States. The group does so through a wide variety of initiatives, including voter engagement buses that help mobilize citizens during all three varieties of the voting process — voting by mail, early voting, and casting ballots on Election Day — and by hosting events like their BVM Parties at the Polls, which bring a carnival atmosphere to voting lines in order to make exercising your rights less of a chore and more of a pleasure.

So, long story short: help fight for Black voter rights, and maybe win one of the best SUVs you can buy at any price in the process. Sounds like a win-win of epic proportions to us.

