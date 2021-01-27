Want the Wildest Muscle Car Ever? Enter to Win It and Help Save Lives

If you're a gearhead, you likely remember the buildup to the launch of the Dodge Demon. Fiat Chrysler spent weeks dropping enigmatic teasers leading up to the vehicle's New York Auto Show launch, promising a mystery car of never-before-seen capability. The result, it turned out, was an 840-horsepower muscle car made for drag racing — one capable of covering the quarter-mile in less than 10 seconds.

Only 3,300 examples were made, and most of them sold almost immediately. But while buying a new Challenger SRT Demon is basically impossible — especially at the original price — you can enter a sweepstakes to win an almost-new one right now. And you'll be helping save lives in the process.

This Demon has less than 150 miles on the odometer, making it basically as new as they come. This black-on-black beauty is ready to rip off 0-60-mph runs in 2.3 seconds, once its sticky drag radials are warmed up — but like the rest of the Challenger lineup, it's also a car easy enough to live with that you could drive it every day, something you can't say about your average dragster.

And even if you don't win, you'll be helping a good cause. The money raised by the sweepstakes will go towards the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center — specifically, helping to expand the mobile ECMO machine program that can help people suffering from cardiac arrest survive the trip to the hospital.

So, to put it simply: help a hospital develop a crucial life-saving program for critically ill patients, and maybe take home one of the quickest-accelerating production cars in the process. Sounds pretty sweet to us.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io