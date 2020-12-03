Miss the Aston Martin V12 Zagato? These New Throwback Versions Are Even Better

Heritage is an inherent part of Aston Martin’s appeal. While there are the obvious classics, like the DB5 Sean Connery drove in the James Bond films, that celebrated heritage can be relatively recent, as well. Famed designer Ian Callum put out a line of revamped early 2000s Vanquish 25 cars earlier this year; now, the same builder, R-Reforged, is set to produce the V12 Zagato Heritage Twins.

The “twins” are coupé and speedster reimaginings of the Aston Martin V12 Zagato, a car that debuted less than 10 years ago. Italian coachbuilder Zagato designed them as part of a collection to celebrate its 100th anniversary. R-reforged, using modern technology and materials, is overhauling the engine, aerodynamics and suspension.

R-Reforged

The Vantage’s 5.9-liter V12 engine gets a bump to about 608 horsepower, thanks to a new performance aluminum air intake and titanium exhaust system. The Vantage V12s also get a new front splitter and an active aero wing. Changes have the car riding 10mm lower than the original with a 20mm wider track.

These cars take “hand-built” to the extreme. Production of each vehicle requires a team of 12 and takes 16 weeks. Buyers not content with the standard paint options can opt for the visual carbon finish, which requires an intricate 400-hour process. They can complement that finish with bespoke Bridge of Weir leather with a mottled surface texture.

R-Reforged R-Reforged

Exclusivity is another inherent part of the Aston Martin charm. And these cars will certainly be that. The Vantage V12 Zagato Heritage Twins will be a very limited run, with only 19 pairs being produced. According to Autocar, the Twins will start at £1.75 million, nearly $2.4 million at the present exchange rate.

That price is steep — nearly twice the cost per car of Ian Callum’s Vantages. On the other hand, it’s more than $1 million less than a gadget-laden Aston Martin DB5 Continuation, and you get two cars.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io