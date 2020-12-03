Miss the Aston Martin V12 Zagato? These New Throwback Versions Are Even Better

The “twins” are coupé and speedster reimaginings of the Aston Martin V12 Zagato, a car that debuted less than 10 years ago. Italian coachbuilder Zagato designed them as part of a collection to celebrate its 100th anniversary. R-reforged, using modern technology and materials, is overhauling the engine, aerodynamics and suspension.
The Vantage’s 5.9-liter V12 engine gets a bump to about 608 horsepower, thanks to a new performance aluminum air intake and titanium exhaust system. The Vantage V12s also get a new front splitter and an active aero wing. Changes have the car riding 10mm lower than the original with a 20mm wider track.
These cars take “hand-built” to the extreme. Production of each vehicle requires a team of 12 and takes 16 weeks. Buyers not content with the standard paint options can opt for the visual carbon finish, which requires an intricate 400-hour process. They can complement that finish with bespoke Bridge of Weir leather with a mottled surface texture.
R-Reforged
R-Reforged
Exclusivity is another inherent part of the Aston Martin charm. And these cars will certainly be that. The Vantage V12 Zagato Heritage Twins will be a very limited run, with only 19 pairs being produced. According to Autocar, the Twins will start at £1.75 million, nearly $2.4 million at the present exchange rate.
Right now, Lo & Sons is offering 50 percent off its must-have weekender duffel, the Catalina Deluxe. It features a brilliant bottom pocket that separates dirty shoes and clothes from your clean goods. And a luggage sleeve attaches easily to most wheelie luggage, with adjustable zippers to ensure a close fit.
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
The Bambino Plus pulls useful tech from Breville’s larger, pricier options — a three-second heat-up time, shot pre-infusion and its fairly incredible milk wand — while maintaining a consistent, reliable flavor profile.
The 22L Unbound is our pick for Best Soft Cooler because it's sleek, has plenty of storage space (we fit 24 cans of beer), is comfortable to wear on short jaunts and utilizes Hydro Flask's superior insulating technologies to keep contents cool for up to 48 hours.
$289 $144 (50% off) Now's the time to grab travel gear at great prices. Half off a rugged duffel with oversized wheels that can handle almost any terrain? Yes please. Grab one now before they sell out.
Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.
Hydro Flask’s new insulated bottle construction features narrower vacuum-sealed walls that make this water bottle lighter than others but no less capable of keeping contents cold, or hot. It’s not just the best insulated water bottle available; it’s one of the best new products of the year.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
With an adjustable headrest and a tilt tension adjustment knob, this is the best office chair under $150 we've found. While adjustable armrests would be nice, saving even more on this commendable seating option is too good to pass up.
Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 18% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment. Special funding pricing ends 12/5.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io