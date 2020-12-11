Subaru is overhauling its performance car lineup. We've already seen the next-gen BRZ. Next up is its more hirsute, all-wheel-drive older brother, the WRX and WRX STI. Subaru Australia (as spotted by Motor1) addressed the upcoming STI and WRX while celebrating the delivery of the 10,000th WRX STI in the country, saying that it is "certain to push the performance and technological boundaries still further."
How much further? That's not 100 percent clear. But previous rumors and reports have given us a fair idea of what we can expect from the next-gen Subaru WRX.
Subaru has used a similar design language in various VIVIZ concepts during the late 2010s. Those look quite similar to the Japan-only Levorg STI wagon unveiled earlier this year. That should be a good preview of what the next WRX will look like, especially in the front end.
The New WRX and STI Should Arrive Late in 2021
A leaked Subaru planning document had the WRX entering production in fall 2021, with the WRX STI following in fall 2022. The pandemic may have thrown things off during the interim, but a late 2021 arrival for the base WRX still seems reasonable.
