Indian Just Launched a New, Aggressively Cool Scout Rogue

And there's a clothing line to match.

By Tyler Duffy
indian motorcycle scout rogue
Indian Motorcycle

Legendary American manufacturer Indian Motorcycle produces some of the most badass-looking bikes on the planet — motorcycles cool enough to even get people who don't ride to take notice. Now, the company has just announced their most aggressive versions of their iconic Scout model yet for 2022: the Scout Rogue and its more affordable counterpart, the Scout Rogue Sixty. Indian Motorcycle says the bikes will, not surprisingly, channel the "rogue spirit" inherent to motorcycle riding.

woman standing with indian motorcycle scout rogue
Indian Motorcycle
indian motorcycle scout rogue front wheel
Indian Motorcycle

How does the Scout Rogue differ from the standard Scout? The Scout Rogue models come with a 19-inch front wheel, providing better handling and style. Other new features include a quarter fairing, blacked-out styling, a sport-style single seat and mini ape hanger handlebars.

The bikes will also be available with a range of accessories like smoked LED turn signals and adjustable piggyback shocks. Some of the features and accessories will also be available as á la carté additions to other Scout bikes.

If you're ready to plunk down for a Scout Rogue, but are worried you might need to upgrade your clothing game to match your new bike, you're in luck. Indian Motorcycle is launching a Rogue collection of men's and women's apparel. The collection pairs simple, clean lines and tones of black and gray to complement the Scout Rogue bikes' blacked-out style.

The Scout Rogue and Scout Rogue Sixty will start at $11,499 and $9,999, respectively. Indian Motorcycle says the bikes will arrive at U.S. and Canadian dealers in early 2022, which means they should be getting there pretty soon.

