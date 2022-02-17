Porsche's Latest SUV Is Made for Driving Purists

Among the many variants it makes, Porsche produces "T" versions of the 911 and 718 Cayman and Boxster. Essentially, these are stripped-down, lightweight versions of the base model with the base engine loaded with just the fancy Porsche driving tech. Consider them the ultimate reasonably affordable driving purist models. Now, in a somewhat unexpected move, Porsche has announced they are giving the "T" treatment to a four-door vehicle for the first time — with the Macan T.

The Macan T packs the Macan's base turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine — which puts out 261 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque — with the seven-speed PDK automatic transmission. (Porsche says that the powertrain is 129 lbs lighter on the front axle than the V6 engine in the Macan S.)

Porsche Porsche

Driving goodies include Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive with a bias toward the rear axle and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). The Macan T also receives the Sport Chrono Package, which helps the SUV accelerate from 0-60 mph in 5.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 144 mph. Macan T buyers can also add Porsche's Torque Vectoring+ and an air suspension.

The Macan T receives some trim-exclusive design elements. Agate Grey Metallic appears on the front trim, side blades, mirrors and roof spoiler. The Macan T also sports 20-inch dark titanium Macan S design wheels.

The Macan T is a 2023 model year vehicle. Porsche plans to announce pricing and begin taking orders in early spring 2022.

If Porsche producing a driving purists' version of the Macan sounds antithetical, remember that Porsche is primarily an SUV manufacturer right now. The Macan and Cayenne make up 60 percent of Porsche's U.S. sales. The Macan alone outsells the 911, 718 and Taycan combined. And hey, the Cayman T buyer may also need a more practical daily driver.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io