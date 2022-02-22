Today's Top Stories
Triumph and Breitling Created a Stunning Limited Edition Speed Twin

And of course, there's a watch to go with it.

By Tyler Duffy
triumph breitling speed twin
Triumph

Triumph is one of the coolest motorcycle brands out there, known for their retro style and British heritage design. The Swiss brand Breitling is one of our favorite watch brands, known for their precision Navitimer and Chronomat watches. So you can imagine that we were excited to learn the two legendary brands have collaborated on an awesome Triumph Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition motorcycle — a bike that comes with a matching watch if so inclined.

The Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition, naturally, incorporates styling features from Breitling watches. It features a unique polychromatic blue paint scheme matched to the original 1951 Triumph Thunderbird color with hand-painted coach line detailing. It also has bespoke instrument faces with Breitling watch styling cues and a unique perforated leather seat with stitched detailing. The Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition also receives unique engine detailing with Billet machined aluminum clutch and alternator embellishers with a dark anodized finish.

triumph speed twin breitling details
Triumph
triumph speed twin breitling gauges
Triumph

Along with the style flourishes, Triumph also gives the Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition some performance upgrades. It gets a higher-spec, fully-adjustable Öhlins piggy-back twin rear suspension with gloss black springs and comes loaded with 2022 Speed Twin upgrades.

Triumph will sell 270 Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition bikes worldwide for the 2023 model year — each with an individually numbered handlebar clamp. Pricing for them will start at $18,300, which is $5,800 more than the standard Triumph Speed Twin. Buyers who get their orders in before August 22, 2002 can order a Breitling Top Triumph limited-edition chronograph watch, which will have a matching, personalized edition number.

