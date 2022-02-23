Today's Top Stories
1
Improve Your Home Office Ergonomics in Four Steps
2
Elevate Your Sweat Sessions with Cellucor’s P6
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
2XU Has Running Gear for Every Climate

Meet the Indian Pursuit, a Stunning New Luxury Touring Bike

Perfect for that long ride you've been daydreaming about.

By Tyler Duffy
indian pursuit motorcycle
JORDAN PAY

Indian Motorcyle is one of the most prestigious American motorcycle manufacturers, with a pedigree dating back to 1901, predating its rival Harley-Davidson. The brand just unveiled its newest model, the Pursuit. It may sound like a bike that you would see pulling you over on the highway. But it's actually a luxury tourer that Indian calls "the most capable and refined American touring machine on the road."

indian motorcycle engine
Indian Motorcycle
indian pursuit motorcycle parked
Indian Motorcycle

The Pursuit uses the same 180 cubic-inch liquid-cooled V-twin engine as the Indian Challenger, with 122 horsepower and 128 lb-ft of torque. Indian says the Pursuit has a PowerPlus calibration for better low-speed drivability. And it comes loaded with comfort features for long rides like an adjustable windscreen, vented lower fairings, heated grips, a new Touring Comfort seat and a cargo trunk and saddlebags providing a combined 35 gallons of power-locking storage.

The Pursuit comes in two trims, the Pursuit Limited and Pursuit Dark Horse. The latter, as you might expect from the name, has a more sinister and blacked-out appearance. You can pair each trim with a Premium Package, including an all-new Fox electronically adjustable rear suspension and Smart Lean Technology that adds cornering control to the dynamic traction control and ABS. The Premium Package also scores you a heated seat and integrated driving lights within the lower fairings.

Pricing for the 2022 Indian Pursuit starts at $29,999 for the Pursuit Limited and $30,999 for the Pursuit Dark Horse. The Premium Package costs an additional $3,000. Indian says it will begin shipping Pursuits to American and Canadian dealers in early 2022.

LEARN MORE

Related Stories
The Best Bluetooth Motorcycle Helmets You Can Buy
The 51 Most Iconic Motorcycles of All Time
The Coolest New Motorcycles of 2021
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
This Acura Integra Rumor Will Get You Excited
The 2023 Ford Mustang: What You Need to Know
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Triumph, Breitling Team Up on a Killer Speed Twin
G Pen's Elite II Brings Weed Vapes to a New High
Ford's Ranger Raptor Debuts, Is Coming to America
Don't Go to the Backcountry Without This Avy Pack
Airstream Has a Game-Changing Trailer Concept
A $20 vs. a $215 Cast-Iron Skillet
Therabody's New Boot Delivers Recovery On the Go
These 6 Car Brands Still Offer Great Deals