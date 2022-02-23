Meet the Indian Pursuit, a Stunning New Luxury Touring Bike

Indian Motorcyle is one of the most prestigious American motorcycle manufacturers, with a pedigree dating back to 1901, predating its rival Harley-Davidson. The brand just unveiled its newest model, the Pursuit. It may sound like a bike that you would see pulling you over on the highway. But it's actually a luxury tourer that Indian calls "the most capable and refined American touring machine on the road."

The Pursuit uses the same 180 cubic-inch liquid-cooled V-twin engine as the Indian Challenger, with 122 horsepower and 128 lb-ft of torque. Indian says the Pursuit has a PowerPlus calibration for better low-speed drivability. And it comes loaded with comfort features for long rides like an adjustable windscreen, vented lower fairings, heated grips, a new Touring Comfort seat and a cargo trunk and saddlebags providing a combined 35 gallons of power-locking storage.

The Pursuit comes in two trims, the Pursuit Limited and Pursuit Dark Horse. The latter, as you might expect from the name, has a more sinister and blacked-out appearance. You can pair each trim with a Premium Package, including an all-new Fox electronically adjustable rear suspension and Smart Lean Technology that adds cornering control to the dynamic traction control and ABS. The Premium Package also scores you a heated seat and integrated driving lights within the lower fairings.

Pricing for the 2022 Indian Pursuit starts at $29,999 for the Pursuit Limited and $30,999 for the Pursuit Dark Horse. The Premium Package costs an additional $3,000. Indian says it will begin shipping Pursuits to American and Canadian dealers in early 2022.

